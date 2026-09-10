Cavaliers Open 2026 Season By Hosting Virginia Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the first of two meets at Panorama Farms in 2026, with the season-opening Virginia Invitational being held on Friday (Sept. 11).
HOW TO FOLLOW
The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).
Men’s 6k race at 8:45 a.m.
Women’s 5k at 9:30 a.m.
RANKINGS
The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 15 in the USTFCCCA preseason national poll and were picked to finish fifth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
Howard
Johns Hopkins
Norfolk State (Men)
North Carolina
Wake Forest (Women)
William & Mary
NOTING THE CAVALIERS
- On the women’s side, UVA returns five top finishers from a squad that finished 24th at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The returners include Tatum David, Gillian Bushee, Stella Kermes, Tatum Olesen and Cate DeSousa.
- In the USTFCCCA preseason poll, the women checked in at No. 3 in the Southeastern Regional poll and No. 15 in the national poll.
- On the men’s side, Virginia is coming off the program’s best team finish at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships since 1984. Gary Martin landed All-America honors and led the Cavaliers to a seventh-place finish.