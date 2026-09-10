Cavaliers Open 2026 Season By Hosting Virginia Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to host the first of two meets at Panorama Farms in 2026, with the season-opening Virginia Invitational being held on Friday (Sept. 11).

HOW TO FOLLOW

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

Men’s 6k race at 8:45 a.m.

Women’s 5k at 9:30 a.m.

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 15 in the USTFCCCA preseason national poll and were picked to finish fifth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll. The men were picked fourth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Howard

Johns Hopkins

Norfolk State (Men)

North Carolina

Wake Forest (Women)

William & Mary

NOTING THE CAVALIERS