Virginia Hosts Orange and Blue Classic This Weekend

Matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts at the Virginia Tennis Facility. Live video streams will be available, but there will not be live scoring.

The tournament features singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, James Madison, Old Dominion and Princeton competing as individuals.

Action begins at 10 a.m. all three days with two waves of matches. The Cavaliers will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The matches are free and open to the public.

Results will be posted to the VirginiaSports.com website at the conclusion of each day’s action.