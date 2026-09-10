Q&A with Kalu Anya

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Kalu Anya joins the Cavaliers following collegiate stops at Brown and St. Louis. Anya redshirted the 2025-26 season after averaging 6.5 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds (3rd in the Atlantic-10) for the Billikens in 2024-25. He shot 60.5% from the field and led the Billikens in steals (39) and blocked shots (33), and was third in assists (85). Anya played in 49 games (47 starts) over his two-year career at Brown from 2022-24

Get to know the Worcester, Mass., native in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Virginia?

I think Virginia is just a great winning program and I knew that I could come here and be an impactful player. Being a part of that was crucial for me.

How has Charlottesville been so far?

Charlottesville, outside of basketball, has been great. All the people have been great, the community, the environment – just a great environment for me. I think basketball wise, too, it’s been great. Learning under head coach Ryan Odom, being with my new teammates, everything has been great.

What can fans expect from you this season?

Fans can expect a dog. Fans can expect a guy who’s going to come out and play hard, and who’s going to do whatever his team needs to do to win.