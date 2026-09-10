Virginia Field Hockey Travels to Liberty on Friday, Welcomes James Madison For Home Opener on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the final weekend before ACC play, the No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (2-1, 0-0 ACC) heads to No. 13 Liberty (3-1, 0-0 Big East) on Friday (Sept. 11) for a contest at Liberty Field Hockey Field before hosting James Madison (0-3, 0-0 MAC) on Sunday (Sept. 13) for the home opener at Turf Field.

HOW TO WATCH

Only Sunday’s home opener against James Madison will be streamed and can be found on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

At No. 13 Liberty on Friday at 5 p.m.

Live Stats

Vs. James Madison on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

JAMES MADISON MATCH PROMOTIONS

The match is the program’s HEADstrong Cancer Awareness game. Virginia and James Madison are teaming up with the HEADstrong Foundation that helps families affected by cancer.

Sunday will also serve as youth day for the Virginia field hockey program.

Fans will also receive a Virginia field hockey schedule magnet while supplies last.

Sunday’s match against James Madison is a Sabre Rewards Event.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia and Liberty are both ranked in the top 20 of the NFHCA poll.

During the 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers went 8-1 in contests against ranked opponents and are 1-0 during the early going of the 2026 season.

Liberty enters the weekend with a 3-1 record, with wins over Maine, Saint Joseph’s and James Madison. The Flames’ lone loss of the season came at No. 15 UMass.

James Madison has a 0-3 record in the early going of the 2026 season and will play at Duke on Friday (Sept. 11) before heading to Charlottesville.

Offensively, seven different Cavaliers have scored a goal over the opening three games of the season, including Mia Abello with the overtime winner in the season opener at Penn State.

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will open conference play on the road against No. 9 Duke on Friday, Sept. 18 and at No. 5 North Carolina on Sept. 20. The Duke contest will be streamed on ACCNX, with the North Carolina match broadcast on ACC Network.