Todd DeSorbo Repeats as the ASCA Coach of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo was named the recipient of the 2026 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year award, as announced Friday (Sept. 11) by the American Swimming Coaches Association.

This award is presented annually to the individual whose coaching effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence on the world stage.

The ASCA Coach of the Year has been awarded since 1961. The award is named after coaching great George Haines, and has been awarded over the years to trailblazers in the profession such as Doc Counsilman, Eddie Reese, Bob Bowman, Jon Urbanchek and many others.

This is the second straight year that DeSorbo has earned the prestigious honor.

DeSorbo was one of six finalists for the award along with Bob Bowman, Dave Durden, Braden Holloway, Ray Looze and Anthony Nesty.