Virginia Heads to the Sunshine State for Saturday Match at UCF

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia returns to volleyball action on Saturday as the Cavaliers head to the Sunshine State for a match at UCF in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday. First serve is set for 2 p.m.

The Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) enter the matchup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Alabama in the second annual ACC-SEC ‘Showdown at the Net’ on Wednesday. The Hoos came up just short in the first two sets, falling 28-26 and 25-23, and were unable to pull off the reverse sweep after a dominant 25-14 win in the third set.

Offensively, the Hoos have been led by outside hitters Reese Wuebker (57 kills) and Ennist (48 kills). Ennist, the 2025 AVCA East Coast Region Freshman of the Year, has led UVA with 12 kills in each of the last two matches.

UCF (6-1) brings one of the nation’s top offenses into Saturday’s match, ranking third in the country in hitting percentage (.338). The Knights are led by outside hitter Avah Amour with 99 kills this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Saturday’s match at UCF will be streamed on ESPN+. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Fourth-year setter Hannah Scott enters Saturday’s match with 1,991 career assists - just nine shy of the 2,000 mark.

Fourth-year middle blocker Emily Fowler, a Coastal Carolina transfer, leads UVA with 1.37 blocks per set, which ranks 48th nationally and sixth in the ACC.

Third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker leads Virginia with 3.00 kills per set - an improvement from 2.65 kills per set last season at Ohio State.

THE SERIES WITH UCF

UCF leads the all-time series with Virginia, 2-0. Both matches came in back-to-back days in Orlando in 2017.

ON THE HORIZON

Following the match at UCF, the Cavaliers return to the Aquatic & Fitness Center for a three-game home stand. UVA will host George Washington on Tuesday before a pair of matches with Ohio State next Friday and Saturday.