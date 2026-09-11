Virginia-Liberty to Kick Off at 1 p.m. Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-3-1, 1-0-0 ACC) is set to take on Liberty (2-2-1, 0-0-0 SoCon) on Saturday (Sept. 12) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ACCNX. The game was originally scheduled to kick at 6 p.m. but was moved up due to the threat of inclement weather.

Admission to all Virginia men’s and women’s soccer matches is free.

How to Follow:

Saturday’s match against Liberty will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

The Cavaliers are set to take on Liberty for the 21 st time in the all-time series which dates to 1986

time in the all-time series which dates to 1986 Liberty earned its lone win of the series in the last game played between the sides in 2011, a 2-0 victory

The teams have evenly split the last three meetings with one win each and one draw

Five of Virginia’s 11 goals this season have been scored by three central midfield players (Lambe 2, Dos Santos 2, Burns 1).

The Cavaliers went 1-3 through their first four games of the season for the first time since 2013 (UVA advanced to the College Cup that season)

Last Time Out:

A late strike from fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe ensured the Cavaliers would walk away with a share of the points in a 1-1 draw with No. 23 Oregon State.

The Cavaliers trailed 28 minutes in, but leveled the score in the 77 th minute off Lambe’s goal which was set up by a long run from Dos Santos

minute off Lambe’s goal which was set up by a long run from Dos Santos Virginia took 13 corners and conceded only three to Oregon State

The Cavaliers outshot Oregon State 11-8, nine of Virginia’s 11 shots came in the second half

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

First-year forward Chase Duke has made four consecutive starts and recorded a pair of assists on the season

Fourth-year captain, Brendan Lambe, leads the team with seven points on two goals and three assists

Lambe’s three assists lead the team while his pair of goals are tied for the team lead

Virginia has scored 11 goals on the season coming from eight different goal scorers

In each of Virginia’s three defeats this season, the winning goal has been scored after the 80 th minute

minute The Cavaliers have recorded 11 goals on the season and conceded eight to their opponents. Through six games in 2025, Virginia had scored eight goals and conceded only six to its opponents on its way to a 4-1-1 start to the season.

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Sept. 19) when they travel to take on Wake Forest in ACC play. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium on ACCNX.