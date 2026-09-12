Cavaliers Charge Past Spartans in Historic PerformanceCavaliers Charge Past Spartans in Historic Performance

Cavaliers Charge Past Spartans in Historic Performance

No. 25 Virginia's 56-point margin of victory is its largest since 1990

Highlights: No. 25 Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3

Loading YouTube Video...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the first of its two Friday night games at Scott Stadium this season, 25th-ranked Virginia rolled to a 59-3 victory over Norfolk State, a determined but outmanned FCS team.

The Cavaliers led 28-3 at intermission, after which the coaching staff substituted liberally. Virginia’s backups shined, too, scoring four second-half touchdowns, the last coming on a 50-yard interception return by second-year linebacker Justin Rowe

The Wahoos’ other second-half points came on a 30-yard field goal by fifth-year Will Bettridge, who earlier in the game had become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“It was special, for sure,” said Bettridge, who passed Connor Hughes (332 career points from 2002-05) and now has 337 as a Cavalier.

The Hoos’ margin of victory was their largest since Sept. 22, 1990, when they demolished Duke 59-0 in Durham, N.C.

“When you watch them on film, they don’t try and trick you,” said Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick, a former All-America quarterback at Virginia Tech. “They line up, they believe in what they do, they’re well-coached, they’re where they’re supposed to be and you have to earn every blade of grass against them.

This was the first-ever meeting between these programs. Matchups between FBS and FCS teams can sometimes get sloppy, but the Cavaliers’ focus rarely lapsed Friday night before an announced crowd of 46,918, and that allowed a host of seldom-used players to see significant time on the field.

“It’s about growing your team,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said, “and I've been a part of games like this where you were hopeful to be able to grow your team and it didn't work out that way. But tonight, I’m really, really proud of the preparation from everybody involved, and that's what I told them postgame, that this is a team effort. It takes everybody and everybody's role is critical.

“Are there things that we gotta correct? Yeah, there's things that I gotta do better. There's things that the coaches want to do better. There's some things that the players want to do better, but overall, very, very pleased with just the effort, the intensity, the focus and the ability to go out and execute with as many guys as we played.”

Virginia opened the season on Aug. 29 with a 34-8 win over ACC rival NC State at Scott Stadium.

“That’s two weeks where I felt like the preparation was good,” Elliott said, “and now the key is to be able to stay humble, but it's huge for us to be able to play a ton of guys and then be able to illustrate that the standard didn't change.”

Friday night’s game fell on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Elliott addressed the occasion at the start of his postgame press conference.

“Every game is important, every game is meaningful,” Elliott said, “but certain games have significance tied around them. And so I thought it was only fitting that it was us that was chosen to play on this night, on this anniversary. And so for all those out there that were impacted by 9/11, just know that this football team stands with you, and we support you. We're playing for you, and hopefully tonight, by the way that we played, it brought some inspiration to [what is] maybe a very difficult day for some people.”

The Spartans are in their second year under Vick, whose staff includes former UVA standouts Elton Brown and Tim Smith. Norfolk State came out passing and picked up three first downs on the game’s opening possession, but the drive ended with the first of Virginia safety Brandyn Hillman’s two interceptions.

Hillman, a transfer from Michigan, returned his first pick 50 yards to set up the Hoos’ first touchdown. His second interception came on Norfolk State’s second possession and led to UVA’s second TD. Hillman also had an interception and forced a fumble against NC State.

“I'm just glad he's on my team,” Elliott said, “and he's just gonna continue to get better. That's the crazy thing, that he's just gonna get better, but what he does is, he makes everybody else around him better. He plays with such intensity, such passion and love for the game. He’s a natural playmaker.”

On a night when the Cavaliers’ offense totaled 466 yards, three of their quarterbacks threw at least one touchdown pass. Starter Beau Pribula threw two to Jacquon Gibson and one to fellow wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin.

Pribula’s backup, Eli Holstein, started the second half and threw two TD passes: the first to Ty’Lyric Coleman and the second to another wideout, Isaiah Robinson, who was making his 2026 debut.

Cole Geer took over for Holstein later in the third quarter, and early in the fourth he connected with tight end Hayden Rollison on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

In all, 12 players had at least one reception apiece for the Hoos.

“It was really, really good to play as many guys as we did,” Elliott said.

Led by second-year tailback Xay Davis, who carried 11 times for a career-high 107 yards, Virginia rushed for 237 yards and one touchdown. That came on a 3-yard run by Peyton Lewis late in the second quarter.

He didn’t crack the 100-yard mark, but another UVA tailback, Noah Vaughn, gained 81 yards on only eight carries.

Virginia’s defense was equally dominant. The Cavaliers lost starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond to an elbow injury late in the first quarter, but they’re as deep up front as they are at linebacker, and they held Norfolk State to 55 yards rushing Friday night.

Cornerback Jacobie Henderson led UVA with eight tackles, and linebacker Kam Robinson and defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young added five stops each. For Robinson, the game was his first since he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Duke last November.

“I just couldn't wait to get back out there, being the first game in a long time,” Robinson said. “So getting back in Scott, I think I was definitely anxious at first, but once the game got on, I got more comfortable.”

This marked the third straight game that UVA held its opponent to fewer than 10 points, a streak that began in last year’s Gator Bowl.

“Just proud overall of the defense and just the mindset that they're showing up every single day with,” Elliott said.

UP NEXT: UVA renews its long-dormant rivalry with West Virginia next Saturday (Sept. 19) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. In a game to air at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network, the No. 25 Cavaliers meet the Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. 

The home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium is where UVA whipped No. 15 West Virginia 48-22 on Dec. 28, 2002, in the inaugural Continental Tire Bowl. The teams haven’t met since that game. 

In a series that started in 1898, the Hoos hold a 12-10-1 lead.

WVU (1-0), which opened the season with a win over Coastal Carolina, hosts UT-Martin on Saturday afternoon.

Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Loading YouTube Video...

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia’s 59 points are the most in a game since also posting 59 against Western Michigan in 2003. 
  • UVA's 56-point margin of victory is its largest since 1990 in a 59-0 win over Duke. The Cavaliers have won only three games since 1946 by more than 56 points. 
  • Friday's result marked the second time under head coach Tony Elliott that Virginia has scored at least 50 points in a game, having done so against William & Mary in 2025.
  • UVA improved to 7-0 under head coach Elliott in games immediately after a bye week.
  • UVA is 2-0 for the second time under Elliott (2024 & 2026).
  • For the second-straight game, Virginia rushed for more than 200 yards, accumulating 237 on 38 attempts. UVA has rushed for 200 or more yards seven times in its last 15 games.
  • Virginia forced three turnovers in the contest and improved to 11-1 when forcing a turnover since the beginning of the 2025 season.
  • The Virginia defense has forced a turnover in 12 of its last 13 games. In that span, the Cavaliers have forced a total of 23 turnovers (17 INT, 6 FR).
  • Virginia tallied its 10th straight victory over an FCS opponent.
  • UVA earned its third straight win over a non-conference opponent and third straight win at home.
  • The Cavaliers are also now winners of eight of their last nine home games since the beginning of the 2025 season.
  • UVA earned its second-straight victory on a Friday night. The Wahoos triumphed over then-No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in double overtime at Scott Stadium last season on Friday, Sept. 26. 

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • Kicker Will Bettridge became Virginia’s all-time scoring leader after a 10-point night (1-1 FG, 7-7 XP). He surpassed Connor Hughes’ (2002-05) mark of 332 points and Bettridge bumped his career total to 337. His seven extra points matched a career best.
  • Friday was offensive lineman Noah Josey's 50th game of his career and his 45th consecutive start.
  • Quarterback Beau Pribula passed for three touchdowns, all in the first quarter. The three TDs matched his career high previously reached against Kansas last season while playing for Missouri. 
  • Prior to a batted ball that led to an interception in the second quarter, Pribula completed 19 of his first 22 passes of his UVA career (9-11 vs. NC State & 10 of his first 11 passes vs. Norfolk State). Through his first two games of the season, Pribula has completed 84 percent of his passes (21-25) and thrown for five touchdowns.
  • Safety Brandyn Hillman intercepted passes on Norfolk State’s first two drives, both of which led to UVA touchdowns. The two-interception performance was the first by a Cavalier since Ja’son Prevard against Florida State in 2025. Hillman was responsible for UVA’s first four turnovers of the season (1 FF, 1 INT vs. NC State & 2 INT vs. Norfolk State).
  • Linebacker Justin Rowe recorded his first career interception and took it 50 yards for a touchdown, the first pick-six since Kam Robinson at Cal in 2025.
  • Both Rowe and Hillman recorded 50-yard interception returns, the longest by a Cavalier since Fentrell Cypress’ 66-yarder against North Carolina in 2021.
  • Tailback Xay Davis led the Cavaliers in rushing with 107 yards on 11 carries, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. He is one of five UVA running backs with a 100-yard rushing effort in their collegiate career.
  • Linebacker Kam Robinson, who tore his ACL in UVA's 11th game of the 2025 season at Duke (Nov. 15), reached the 200-tackle mark for his career with his first tackle of the game in the first quarter. He finished the game with five (two solo) and now has 204 tackles for his career.
  • Defensive end Fisher Camac, who finished with three tackles, including 0.5 sacks, eclipsed the 100-career tackle mark. Camac now has 102 career tackles.
  • Wide receiver Jaquon Gibson scored his first touchdown as a Cavalier and second of his collegiate career. He caught a 6-yard pass from Beau Pribula to open the UVA scoring. It was his first touchdown since the 2024 season while at UMass.
  • Gibson established a career-high with his second touchdown reception late in the first quarter. He’s the first Cavalier with multiple touchdown receptions in a game since Trell Harris had three against Stanford in 2025. 
  • Da’Shawn Martin’s caught his second touchdown as a Cavalier and sixth of his collegiate career to make the score 14-0. His first two catches as a UVA wideout were touchdowns (47-yarder vs. NC State & 27-yarder vs. Norfolk State).
  • Peyton Lewis scored his first touchdown as a Cavalier, late in the second quarter. It was his 11th of his collegiate career. 
  • Ty’Lyric Coleman and Isaiah Robinson caught their first career touchdown receptions in the third quarter on passes from Eli Holstein.
  • Holstein recorded his first touchdown as a Cavalier on a 1-yard completion to Coleman, which capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive. 
  • Cole Geer threw his first career touchdown pass to Hayden Rollison on the first play of the fourth quarter. It was also Rollison’s first career reception.
  • With a 61-yard punt in the third quarter, which was downed at the NSU 1-yard line, Daniel Sparks notched his 17th career punt of at least 60 yards. His 17 punts of 60 yards or more are the most by any player in UVA history.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #0 Xavier Brown, RB #21 Jekail Middlebrook, WR #4 Jacquon Gibson, #8 WR Ty’Lyric Coleman, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills.   

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, #16 DE Matthew-Fobbs-White, DT #91 Jason Hammond, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, LB #5 Kam Robinson, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #20 Amillio Agard, SPUR #4 Corey Costner S #6 Brandyn Hillman, S #30 Ethan Minter.

Game Captains: #6 Brandyn Hillman, #8 Ty’Lyric Coleman, #55 Anthony Britton, #64 Cole Surber. 