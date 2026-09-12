Cavaliers Stay Perfect in Singles Through Day 2 of the Orange & Blue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing as individuals this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic, being held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
On the opening day of the tournament, the Cavaliers went 4-for-4 in singles and also picked up a doubles win. Freshman Luca Preda won in his collegiate debut, picking up victories in both singles and doubles.
The Cavaliers added three more doubles wins on Saturday.
Matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts at the Virginia Tennis Facility. Live video streams will be available, but there will not be live scoring.
The tournament features singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, James Madison, Old Dominion and Princeton competing as individuals.
The Cavaliers play at 2 p.m. on Sunday to close out the tournament.
The matches are free and open to the public.