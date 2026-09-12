Cavaliers Stay Perfect in Singles Through Day 2 of the Orange & Blue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing as individuals this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic, being held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Cavaliers went 4-for-4 in singles and also picked up a doubles win. Freshman Luca Preda won in his collegiate debut, picking up victories in both singles and doubles.

The Cavaliers added three more doubles wins on Saturday.