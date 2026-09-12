Cavaliers Stay Perfect in Singles Through Day 2 of the Orange & BlueCavaliers Stay Perfect in Singles Through Day 2 of the Orange & Blue

Cavaliers Stay Perfect in Singles Through Day 2 of the Orange & Blue

The Cavaliers are 7-0 in singles through the first two days of the Orange and Blue Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing as individuals this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic, being held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Cavaliers went 4-for-4 in singles and also picked up a doubles win. Freshman Luca Preda won in his collegiate debut, picking up victories in both singles and doubles.

The Cavaliers added three more doubles wins on Saturday.

Matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts at the Virginia Tennis Facility. Live video streams will be available, but there will not be live scoring.

The tournament features singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, James Madison, Old Dominion and Princeton competing as individuals.

The Cavaliers play at 2 p.m. on Sunday to close out the tournament.

The matches are free and open to the public.

 

FRIDAY DOUBLES
Luca Preda/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Piet Steveker/ Ilias Worthington (ODU) 7-6 (5)
Zech Hamrouni/ Felix Obermair def. Andres Santamarta/ Ty Switzer (VA) 6-2

FRIDAY SINGLES
Jangjun Kim (UVA) def. Piet Steveker (ODU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Luca Preda (UVA) def. JK Olivier de Sardan (ODU) 6-2, 6-2
Andres Santamarta (UVA) def. Zech Hamrouni (ODU) 7-6 (3), 6-4
Stiles Brockett (UVA) def. Felix Obermair (ODU) 6-1, 7-5

SATURDAY DOUBLES
Jangjun Kim/Stefan Regalia (VA) def. Dylan Long/Jakub Smejcky (Duke) 6-3
Nischal Spurling/Parashar Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Dylan Dietrich/Ty Switzer (VA) 7-6 (2)

SATURDAY SINGLES
Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Dylan Long (Duke) 6-3, 5-7, 6-0
Luca Preda (VA) def. Nischal Spurling (PENN) 6-2, 6-0
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Adam Bain (PENN) 6-1, 6-3