Cavaliers Opened the Fall Hosting the Orange & Blue Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed as individuals this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic, Friday through Sunday (Sept. 11-13), at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Cavaliers went 4-for-4 in singles and also picked up a doubles win. Freshman Luca Preda won in his collegiate debut, picking up victories in both singles and doubles. He went 3-0 in singles over the weekend.

Junior Stiles Brockett also went 3-0 in singles, including battling for a three-set win against Carson Baker of Virginia Tech on Sunday in the final match of the tournament.

The Cavaliers added three more doubles wins on Saturday and another three on Sunday for 10 victories over the three-day tournament.