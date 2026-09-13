Cavaliers Opened the Fall Hosting the Orange & Blue ClassicCavaliers Opened the Fall Hosting the Orange & Blue Classic

Cavaliers Opened the Fall Hosting the Orange & Blue Classic

The Cavaliers tallied 10 singles victories at their three-day home tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed as individuals this weekend at the Orange & Blue Classic, Friday through Sunday (Sept. 11-13), at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

On the opening day of the tournament, the Cavaliers went 4-for-4 in singles and also picked up a doubles win. Freshman Luca Preda won in his collegiate debut, picking up victories in both singles and doubles. He went 3-0 in singles over the weekend. 

Junior Stiles Brockett also went 3-0 in singles, including battling for a three-set win against Carson Baker of Virginia Tech on Sunday in the final match of the tournament.

The Cavaliers added three more doubles wins on Saturday and another three on Sunday for 10 victories over the three-day tournament.

The tournament featured singles and doubles matches with players from UVA, Penn, Virginia Tech, Duke, James Madison, Old Dominion and Princeton competing as individuals.

UP NEXT
The Cavaliers will head to Tulsa, Okla., to compete in the ITA All-American Championships. The tournament, which is the first opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships, runs Sept. 19-27.

FRIDAY DOUBLES
Luca Preda/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Piet Steveker/ Ilias Worthington (ODU) 7-6 (5)
Zech Hamrouni/ Felix Obermair def. Andres Santamarta/ Ty Switzer (VA) 6-2

FRIDAY SINGLES
Jangjun Kim (UVA) def. Piet Steveker (ODU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Luca Preda (UVA) def. JK Olivier de Sardan (ODU) 6-2, 6-2
Andres Santamarta (UVA) def. Zech Hamrouni (ODU) 7-6 (3), 6-4
Stiles Brockett (UVA) def. Felix Obermair (ODU) 6-1, 7-5

SATURDAY DOUBLES
Jangjun Kim/Stefan Regalia (VA) def. Dylan Long/Jakub Smejcky (Duke) 6-3
Nischal Spurling/Parashar Bharadwaj (Penn) def. Dylan Dietrich/Ty Switzer (VA) 7-6 (2)

SATURDAY SINGLES
Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Dylan Long (Duke) 6-3, 5-7, 6-0
Luca Preda (VA) def. Nischal Spurling (PENN) 6-2, 6-0
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Adam Bain (PENN) 6-1, 6-3

SUNDAY DOUBLES
Stiles Brockett/Ty Switzer (UVA) def. Zach Fleishman/Gur Libal (JMU) 6-2
Riccardo Ciulli/Kaua Cressoni (JMU) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Stefan Regalia (UVA) 6-2

SUNDAY SINGLES
Ilyas Fahim (VT) def. Andres Santamarta Roig (UVA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
Luca Preda (VA) def. Eyal Shumilov (VT) 7-5, 1-0 ret. 
Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Alex Luo (Princeton) 7-6 (3), 6-2
Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Carson Baker (VT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4