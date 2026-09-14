Camac to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott TuesdayCamac to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

Camac to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

The show will air from 7-8 p.m. on Virginia Sports Radio Network and take place inside Charlottesville's Dairy Market

Live Audio

Coach's Corner with Tony Elliott

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CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of Virginia’s upcoming neutral-site contest with West Virginia, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 15) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. 

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Fisher Camac, a fifth-year defensive who has started in 15 of the Cavaliers’ last 16 games. Camac has been a mainstay of a UVA defense that has not allowed more than two touchdowns in regulation in its last seven outings. A Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list selection, Camac combined for seven tackles in UVA’s first two games and tipped an NC State pass attempt which led to an interception in its 34-8 season-opening rout over the Wolfpack on Aug. 29. 

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show. 

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held. 

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X

Up next, No. 25 Virginia (2-0) takes on West Virginia (2-0) in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (Sept. 26). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. A win over the Mountaineers would mark UVA’s first 3-0 start since 2019. 

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Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X

2026 Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Schedule (all shows air live at 7:06 p.m.) 
Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Maddox Marcellus, LB 
Tuesday, Sept. 1 — Xavier Brown, RB 
Tuesday, Sept. 8 — Ethan Minter, S
Tuesday, Sept. 15 — Fisher Camac, DE
Tuesday, Sept. 22 
Tuesday, Sept. 29  
Tuesday, Oct. 6  
Tuesday, Oct. 13 
Tuesday, Oct. 20 
Tuesday, Oct. 27 

Note: Dates are subject to change.

More on Dairy Market 
Dairy Market is an award-winning market hall in Charlottesville that showcases a variety of beloved local restaurants, specialty retail, and a craft brewery. This adaptive reuse project breathes new life into the iconic 1937 Monticello Dairy building located within walking distance of downtown Charlottesville and the University of Virginia through its merchants. The family-friendly dining destination offers expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces with something for everyone to enjoy, from food stalls serving cuisines from around the globe to an in-house yoga studio and apparel shop. Beyond its regular offerings, Dairy Market frequently partners with the local community and hosts numerous weekly events including live music, Patio Saturdays and Student Tuesdays. 

In 2021, Dairy Market received the "Destination of the Year" award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) for its outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality. The market also features its own private event space, The Brick Cellar. Current Dairy Market merchants include the following: Basta Pasta, I Am Thai, Cumbre Bakery, Currylicious, Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Grill, Maizal, Mashu Festival, Moo Thru, Quattro Tizi, Relay Active, Sizzle Shack, Starr Hill Brewery, and SunPins. 

For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook