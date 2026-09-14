Camac to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of Virginia’s upcoming neutral-site contest with West Virginia, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 15) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Fisher Camac, a fifth-year defensive who has started in 15 of the Cavaliers’ last 16 games. Camac has been a mainstay of a UVA defense that has not allowed more than two touchdowns in regulation in its last seven outings. A Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list selection, Camac combined for seven tackles in UVA’s first two games and tipped an NC State pass attempt which led to an interception in its 34-8 season-opening rout over the Wolfpack on Aug. 29.

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.

Radio affiliates across VSRN are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans to interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show, and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.

Up next, No. 25 Virginia (2-0) takes on West Virginia (2-0) in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (Sept. 26). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. A win over the Mountaineers would mark UVA’s first 3-0 start since 2019.