UVA Strong Game Against Delaware Set for 6 p.m.UVA Strong Game Against Delaware Set for 6 p.m.

UVA Strong Game Against Delaware Set for 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon (Sept. 14) that Virginia’s next home game against Delaware, the Cavaliers' annual UVA Strong game, will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.The inaugural contest between the two teams will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

The Virginia football program will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium. The three football players tragically lost their lives in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse. 

In conjunction with Saturday's commemoration, UVA Athletics will give away UVA Strong t-shirts to the first 30,000 fans. 

UVA Strong Cutout

Ranked No. 25 for the second consecutive week in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll, Virginia (2-0) takes on West Virginia (2-0) this Saturday (Sept. 19) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. The two teams have not met since UVA’s 48-22 blowout over WVU in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series over the Mountaineers, 12-10-1, and are winners of the last three meetings dating back to 1984. 

Saturday’s contest is the final Fan-First game, offering tickets for as low as $18 in Value sections, with additional savings available on 4-10 tickets in select seating areas and single-game Family Four Packs. 

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 4 (Sept. 25-26) 

  • Clemson at Cal, 10:30pm ET on ESPN – previously announced 
  • Virginia Tech at Boston College, noon ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/19 
  • Wake Forest at Louisville, noon ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/19 
  • Bucknell at Pitt, noon ET on ACC Network Extra – previously announced 
  • Central Arkansas at Florida State, 3pm ET/2pm CT on ACC Network 
  • William & Mary at Duke, 3:30pm ET on ACC Network Extra – previously announced 
  • Delaware at Virginia, 6pm ET on ACC Network
  • Central Michigan at Miami, 6:30pm ET on The CW – previously announced 
  • App State at NC State, 7:30pm ET on ESPNU 
  • Missouri State at SMU, 9pm ET/8pm CT on ACC Network 
  • Georgia Tech at Stanford, 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT on ESPN – previously announced 