UVA Strong Game Against Delaware Set for 6 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon (Sept. 14) that Virginia’s next home game against Delaware, the Cavaliers' annual UVA Strong game, will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.The inaugural contest between the two teams will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Virginia football program will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry as part of UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium. The three football players tragically lost their lives in an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse.

In conjunction with Saturday's commemoration, UVA Athletics will give away UVA Strong t-shirts to the first 30,000 fans.