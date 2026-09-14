Virginia Opens 2026-27 Season at Inverness Intercollegiate

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Virginia men’s golf team completed first round action at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Saturday (Sept. 13). Fourth year Josh Duangmanee was the low Cavalier after carding a 2-over 73 and is tied for 18th place on the individual leaderboard.

As a team, the Cavaliers are only eight strokes out of sixth place but ended up in 16th of 18 teams. The fall tournament marked the collegiate debuts of Jager Pain, Hugo Le Goff and Mingbo Jiang.

Duangmanee was 1-under through his first 13 holes but three bogeys in his last five holes pushed him two strokes over par. Only 11 of the 90 competitors shot even or better. Andrew Johannsen of Iowa is the day one leader after shooting a 3-under, 68.

Pain was also off to a good start in his first tournament for the Cavaliers and was even par with one birdie in his first 14 holes but was 4-over in his final four holes. His 4-over 75 has him tied for 37th place.

Le Goff and Michael Lee rounded out the four counting scores, each turning in a 6-over 77. Each of the Cavalier contributors shared struggles down the stretch as the final four holes were responsible for eight bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey.

The first tee times for the Cavaliers in the second round at the Inverness Club are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 14).

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL Team RD 1 To Par 1 Iowa 283 -1 T2 Tennessee 291 +7 T2 Toledo 291 +7 T2 Ohio State 291 +7 5 Purdue 293 +9 6 Auburn 294 +10 T7 Texas Tech 295 +11 T7 East Tennessee State 295 +11 T7 Michigan 295 +11 10 Loyola Marymount 296 +12 11 Vanderbilt 298 +14 T12 Clemson 299 +15 T12 Ole Miss 299 +15 T12 Wake Forest 299 +15 15 Oklahoma 300 +16 16 Virginia 302 +18 17 LSU 305 +21 18 Austin Peay State 317 +33

VIRGINIA