Virginia Opens 2026-27 Season at Inverness IntercollegiateVirginia Opens 2026-27 Season at Inverness Intercollegiate

Virginia Opens 2026-27 Season at Inverness Intercollegiate

by Scott Fitzgerald

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Virginia men’s golf team completed first round action at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Saturday (Sept. 13). Fourth year Josh Duangmanee was the low Cavalier after carding a 2-over 73 and is tied for 18th place on the individual leaderboard.

As a team, the Cavaliers are only eight strokes out of sixth place but ended up in 16th of 18 teams. The fall tournament marked the collegiate debuts of Jager Pain, Hugo Le Goff and Mingbo Jiang.

Duangmanee was 1-under through his first 13 holes but three bogeys in his last five holes pushed him two strokes over par. Only 11 of the 90 competitors shot even or better. Andrew Johannsen of Iowa is the day one leader after shooting a 3-under, 68.

Pain was also off to a good start in his first tournament for the Cavaliers and was even par with one birdie in his first 14 holes but was 4-over in his final four holes. His 4-over 75 has him tied for 37th place.

Le Goff and Michael Lee rounded out the four counting scores, each turning in a 6-over 77. Each of the Cavalier contributors shared struggles down the stretch as the final four holes were responsible for eight bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey.

The first tee times for the Cavaliers in the second round at the Inverness Club are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 14).

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL

Team

RD 1

To Par

1

Iowa

283

-1

T2

Tennessee

291

+7

T2

Toledo

291

+7

T2

Ohio State

291

+7

5

Purdue

293

+9

6

Auburn

294

+10

T7

Texas Tech

295

+11

T7

East Tennessee State

295

+11

T7

Michigan

295

+11

10

Loyola Marymount

296

+12

11

Vanderbilt

298

+14

T12

Clemson

299

+15

T12

Ole Miss

299

+15

T12

Wake Forest

299

+15

15

Oklahoma

300

+16

16

Virginia

302

+18

17

LSU

305

+21

18

Austin Peay State

317

+33

VIRGINIA

PL

Player

RD 1

To Par

T18

Josh Duangmanee

73

+2

T37

Jager Pain

75

+4

T64

Michael Lee

77

+6

T64

Hugo Le Goff

77

+6

T86

Mingbo Jiang

81

+10

 