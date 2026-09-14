Virginia Opens Homestand with George Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia begins a three-game home stand on Tuesday with a match against George Washington at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. First serve is set for 5 p.m.

The Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0 ACC) return to the Grounds after a trip to the Sunshine State where the Hoos battled UCF. Virginia dropped a trio of tight sets to the Knights as Reagan Ennist tallied 11 kills while Hannah Scott dished out her 2,000th career assist.

George Washington (4-5, 0-0 Atlantic 10), is coming off a 3-0 weekend in Baltimore, knocking off Loyola-Maryland, UMBC and Morgan State in a trio of 3-1 victories. The Revolutionaries are led by outside hitter Cayla Cogan with 2.74 kills per set, including 20 in the win over Morgan State.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Tuesday’s match against George Washington will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Fourth-year middle blocker Emily Fowler has anchored the Virginia defense, ranking 36th nationally and sixth in the ACC with 1.36 blocks per set.

Reese Wuebker leads Virginia with 66 kills (3.00 K/S) this season. The third-year outside hitter averaged 2.65 kills per set with Ohio State last season.

Reagan Ennist is right behind Ennist at 2.95 kills per set. The second-year outside hitter totaled the fifth-most kills (386) by a first-year in Virginia history last season.

THE SERIES WITH GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington leads the all-time series with Virginia 10-7, though the Hoos have won each of the previous two meetings, including a 3-1 win on the road last season.

ON THE HORIZON

Virginia wraps up its non-conference slate this weekend with a pair of matches against Ohio State at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. The Cavaliers host the Buckeyes at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.