First-Year Duo Leads Virginia on Day Two

TOLEDO, Ohio – Competing in his second round as a collegian, first year Jager Pain shot a 2-over 73 to lead the Cavaliers in the second round of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday (Sept. 14). The Cavaliers as a team were four strokes better as a team than their first-round total.
Right behind Pain was classmate Hugo Le Goff who carded a 3-over 74 after he birdied his final two holes on the day. Virginia was 14-over on Monday, a four-stroke improvement from its round-one total. For the tournament, the Cavaliers are in 16th place among the 18 teams competing.
Josh Duangmanee was 4-over in the second round and is 6-over for the tournament which is tied with Pain and seven others for 39th place. Michael Lee turned in the fourth countable score with a 5-over, 76.
The third and final round for Virginia at the Inverness Club will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
Team
|
RD 1
|
RD2
|
To Par
|
1
|
Iowa
|
283
|
289
|
+4
|
2
|
Auburn
|
294
|
279
|
+5
|
3
|
Texas Tech
|
295
|
279
|
+6
|
4
|
East Tennessee State
|
295
|
283
|
+10
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
300
|
279
|
+11
|
T6
|
Loyola Marymount
|
296
|
287
|
+15
|
T6
|
Ohio State
|
291
|
292
|
+15
|
8
|
Vanderbilt
|
298
|
286
|
+16
|
9
|
Tennessee
|
291
|
295
|
+18
|
10
|
Toledo
|
291
|
296
|
+19
|
11
|
Purdue
|
293
|
299
|
+24
|
12
|
Clemson
|
299
|
294
|
+25
|
13
|
LSU
|
305
|
290
|
+27
|
14
|
Michigan
|
295
|
302
|
+29
|
15
|
Wake Forest
|
299
|
300
|
+31
|
16
|
Virginia
|
302
|
298
|
+32
|
17
|
Ole Miss
|
299
|
307
|
+38
|
18
|
Austin Peay State
|
317
|
296
|
+45
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
Player
|
RD 1
|
RD 2
|
To Par
|
T39
|
73
|
75
|
+6
|
T39
|
75
|
73
|
+6
|
T63
|
77
|
74
|
+9
|
T69
|
77
|
76
|
+11
|
T87
|
81
|
78
|
+17