First-Year Duo Leads Virginia on Day TwoFirst-Year Duo Leads Virginia on Day Two

First-Year Duo Leads Virginia on Day Two

by Scott Fitzgerald

TOLEDO, Ohio – Competing in his second round as a collegian, first year Jager Pain shot a 2-over 73 to lead the Cavaliers in the second round of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday (Sept. 14). The Cavaliers as a team were four strokes better as a team than their first-round total.

Right behind Pain was classmate Hugo Le Goff who carded a 3-over 74 after he birdied his final two holes on the day. Virginia was 14-over on Monday, a four-stroke improvement from its round-one total. For the tournament, the Cavaliers are in 16th place among the 18 teams competing.

Josh Duangmanee was 4-over in the second round and is 6-over for the tournament which is tied with Pain and seven others for 39th place. Michael Lee turned in the fourth countable score with a 5-over, 76.

The third and final round for Virginia at the Inverness Club will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL

Team

RD 1

RD2

To Par

1

Iowa

283

289

+4

2

Auburn

294

279

+5

3

Texas Tech

295

279

+6

4

East Tennessee State

295

283

+10

5

Oklahoma

300

279

+11

T6

Loyola Marymount

296

287

+15

T6

Ohio State

291

292

+15

8

Vanderbilt

298

286

+16

9

Tennessee

291

295

+18

10

Toledo

291

296

+19

11

Purdue

293

299

+24

12

Clemson

299

294

+25

13

LSU

305

290

+27

14

Michigan

295

302

+29

15

Wake Forest

299

300

+31

16

Virginia

302

298

+32

17

Ole Miss

299

307

+38

18

Austin Peay State

317

296

+45

VIRGINIA

PL

Player

RD 1

RD 2

To Par

T39

Josh Duangmanee

73

75

+6

T39

Jager Pain

75

73

+6

T63

Hugo Le Goff

77

74

+9

T69

Michael Lee

77

76

+11

T87

Mingbo Jiang

81

78

+17

 