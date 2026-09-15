First-Year Duo Leads Virginia on Day Two

TOLEDO, Ohio – Competing in his second round as a collegian, first year Jager Pain shot a 2-over 73 to lead the Cavaliers in the second round of the Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday (Sept. 14). The Cavaliers as a team were four strokes better as a team than their first-round total.

Right behind Pain was classmate Hugo Le Goff who carded a 3-over 74 after he birdied his final two holes on the day. Virginia was 14-over on Monday, a four-stroke improvement from its round-one total. For the tournament, the Cavaliers are in 16th place among the 18 teams competing.

Josh Duangmanee was 4-over in the second round and is 6-over for the tournament which is tied with Pain and seven others for 39th place. Michael Lee turned in the fourth countable score with a 5-over, 76.

The third and final round for Virginia at the Inverness Club will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL Team RD 1 RD2 To Par 1 Iowa 283 289 +4 2 Auburn 294 279 +5 3 Texas Tech 295 279 +6 4 East Tennessee State 295 283 +10 5 Oklahoma 300 279 +11 T6 Loyola Marymount 296 287 +15 T6 Ohio State 291 292 +15 8 Vanderbilt 298 286 +16 9 Tennessee 291 295 +18 10 Toledo 291 296 +19 11 Purdue 293 299 +24 12 Clemson 299 294 +25 13 LSU 305 290 +27 14 Michigan 295 302 +29 15 Wake Forest 299 300 +31 16 Virginia 302 298 +32 17 Ole Miss 299 307 +38 18 Austin Peay State 317 296 +45

VIRGINIA