Gilbert Lands ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Chase Gilbert of the Virginia women’s cross country team was named the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week after her performance at the Virginia Invitational, the league office announced Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Finishing 11th in a time of 17:18.1 in her first collegiate 5K race, Gilbert was one of the seven Cavaliers who finished in the top 15 at the Virginia Invitational. The Virginia women finished second in the team standings with 28 points, just behind North Carolina’s 27. Led by Stella Kermes, UVA recorded a 2-3-6-7-10-11-14 finish to secure seven of the top 15 spots.

Just the start ⚔️



Congratulations to Chase Gilbert on being named the ACC Women's Freshman of the Week! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/bl7zwcTrem — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) September 15, 2026

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The Virginia men’s and No. 15 women’s cross country teams will travel to Chicago, Ill., to compete in the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational hosted by Loyola on Friday, Sept. 25. The women’s 6k race is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, while the men’s 8k will start at 10:40 a.m.

Virginia Cross Country ACC Weekly