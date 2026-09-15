Hoos Have Point to Prove in Charlotte

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team heads to Charlotte, N.C., this weekend to play at Bank of America Stadium. The Cavaliers hope to return to that venue in December for the ACC championship game. Their immediate focus, though, is their non-conference clash with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, No. 25 UVA (2-0) meets WVU (2-0) in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The Mountaineers haven’t played in Bank of America Stadum since 2023, when they defeated North Carolina 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Wahoos played there last December in the ACC title game.

Three weeks earlier, in Durham, N.C., Virginia had pummeled Duke 34-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium. In the rematch, though, the Cavaliers’ offense struggled for much of the game, and the Blue Devils prevailed 27-20 in overtime.

The UVA players who are back from last season are intent on “leaving with a better taste in their mouth this time,” offensive guard Noah Josey said Tuesday in the Hardie Center, “going to the stadium and putting a better product on the field.”

UVA and WVU announced in November 2024 a deal to play two games in Charlotte: the first this month and the second in September 2032. The Cavaliers had no way of knowing then that they’d also play in Charlotte in December 2025, head coach Tony Elliott noted Tuesday, but this is “an opportunity for us to go back to the stadium, get that taste out of our mouth, and then hopefully do what we're supposed to do, take care of business, find a way to win the game.”

The trip to Charlotte will let the team’s newcomers familiarize themselves with Bank of America Stadium and give the Hoos “a clear vision of where we want to go,” Elliott said.

UVA won a program-record 11 games last season, going 6-1 at home and 5-2 away from Scott Stadium.

Josey said he believes the key to winning outside of Charlottesville is “having a system, having a set of operations you do every time, whether that be home or away. The only difference is the stadium you're playing in. I think we do a good job of replicating our pregame where we do basically the same thing [home or away].”

TIES THAT BIND: Elliott, who’s in his fifth season at Virginia, goes back more than a quarter-century with WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez. During the 1999 and 2000 seasons, when Elliott was a wide receiver at Clemson, Rodriguez was the team’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

To get a chance to coach against Rodriguez is “pretty cool,” Elliott said. “It’s humbling too.”

He smiled. “It's also an indication of how old I'm getting. But it's pretty cool. What I remember about Coach Rich Rod is [that he was] intense. Very intense, very demanding, fast-paced, coached you hard, loved you just as hard. So I'm excited about the opportunity.”

When Rodriguez oversaw the Tigers’ offense, “I think he was ahead of all of the other guys from a tempo standpoint,” Elliott said. “I just remember it was spot the ball, and back with the 25-second play clock, we had to have the ball snapped by 19. So we had six seconds to get the ball off once it was made ready for play.”

The Mountaineers play fast, too, Elliott said. “Run the ball, attack, mobile quarterback, that's still very, very similar to our style back when I played at Clemson. So some similarities, but also a lot of differences too, because that's been a long time.”

West Virginia’s leading rusher (99.5 yards per game) is quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who’s “a threat at any second to change the game and score,” Elliott said.

Another WVU weapon is tailback Cam Cook, who’s averaging 97.0 yards rushing per game.

The Mountaineers are “going to really challenge you from a preparation standpoint with the schemes that they do to make you play assignment-sound football,” Elliott said.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-1 junior, has thrown only 21 passes this season, but he’s completed 16 of them for 287 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.