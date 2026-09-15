Saliba Leaving Legacy of Service at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In a men’s basketball program built on the pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood and thankfulness, Tony Bennett worked alongside athletic trainer Ethan Saliba at the University of Virginia for 15 years. Bennett saw one of those pillars embodied every day.

“There’s Mother Teresa, and then there’s Ethan Saliba in my book,” said Bennett, who retired as UVA’s head coach in October 2024. “Obviously, we’ve talked a lot about the pillars of our program, and that pillar of servanthood says the way to greatness is through serving others. Ethan was a true servant.”

Saliba, who was born in Lawrence, Kansas, left his native Midwest for Charlottesville in the summer of 1983. Now in his 44th year at UVA, he’s the longest-tenured member of the athletics department and an institution at the University, where he’s also a professor. He’s contributed to more than 70 scholarly articles in scientific publications, and they’ve been cited more nearly 4,200 times.

“Ethan Saliba belongs on the Mount Rushmore of athletic training,” said Dr. John MacKnight, UVA’s medical director for sports medicine.

“Hardest worker I've ever seen,” said head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom, who’s in his second year at Virginia. “Every athlete knows that Ethan has their back and he's going to be there for them. He's going to answer the phone. He's going to be there early. He's going to stay late. If you have a problem and you're in the hospital late at night, he's going to be there with you. He's not sending somebody else.”

It’s hard to imagine UVA without Saliba, who’s been the associate athletic director for sports medicine since 2007, but his legendary run on Grounds is nearing its end. He’s retiring on Friday to begin a new chapter in a life marked by his service to others.

“I'm not sure what a normal lifestyle is,” Saliba said. “I'm sure there's going to be an adjustment factor, because [the job] is seven days a week.”

MacKnight said: “I think I could count on one hand the number of weeks of vacation Ethan has taken in his career.”

He still enjoys his work, Saliba said, but “I just looked in the mirror one day, and I'm not 30 anymore. At some point you say, ‘Let the younger blood take over and maybe smell the roses a little bit while I can still walk around.’ ”

Saliba and his wife, the former Susan Foreman, have a son, Sami, who’s a UVA graduate. Susan was an athletic trainer at Virginia, too, but gave that up after Sami was born. She’s now a professor in UVA’s School of Education and Human Development.

“They are the most precious things,” Saliba said of his wife and their son, and he’s grateful for the sacrifices they’ve made on his behalf.

“I've spent more Christmases and Thanksgivings in hotels than I have with family,” Saliba said.

He’s worked for five athletic directors at UVA: Dick Schultz, Jim Copeland, Terry Holland, Craig Littlepage and, since December 2017, Carla Williams.

Williams came to UVA from the University of Georgia, where her colleagues included another revered athletic trainer, Ron Courson. When Courson learned that she was leaving for Virginia, Williams said, “he called me to tell me how great Ethan was. And so immediately I felt connected to Ethan because of Ron Courson. I didn't know a whole lot of other people here.”

She quickly learned that Courson’s high opinion of Saliba was justified, Williams said. “Ethan cares. And when he's asked, he craves the opportunity to help somebody. It doesn't matter who it is. If you ask for help, he's gonna figure out a way to try to help you. He just gets it done.”