ACC Opponents Announced for 2027 UVA Football Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2027 football conference opponents for all 17 programs on Wednesday (Sept. 16). The Cavaliers will host Louisville, SMU, Pitt and Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium in 2027.

Virginia will play road ACC games at Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and Stanford. The Cavaliers will be one of the 16 ACC teams to play nine league games.

Building on the scheduling model used for 2026, the ACC maintains a similar framework for 2027. Sixteen ACC teams will play nine conference games and at least one Power Four non-conference opponent, while one team will play eight league contests and at least two Power Four non-conference opponents. The scheduling model is designed to ensure every ACC program plays at least 10 games annually against ACC or other Power Four competition, strengthening overall schedule quality.

Non-conference opponents for Virginia in 2027 currently include Arkansas State (Aug. 28) and William & Mary (Oct. 16)

The ACC will unveil the full 2027 football schedule, including all game dates, at a later date.

2027 Virginia Opponents

Home: Louisville, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford