Attractive Options Abound for Carter

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It’s hard to say with certainty what Ella Carter will be doing at this time next year. She could be playing professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League, she could be working for Goldman Sachs, or she could be back on Grounds for a fifth season with the University of Virginia women’s soccer team.

“She’ll have tons of options,” UVA head coach Steve Swanson said, “and that’s a tribute to her and all her qualities.”

Carter, who’s in her final year in the McIntire School of Commerce, is a starting midfielder for No. 13 Virginia (4-1-2 overall, 0-1 ACC), which hosts Miami (6-1-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

On a recent ACC Network Extra broadcast, analyst Paddy Foss noted that much of what Carter contributes on the field doesn’t show up in the box score. But Carter value to the Cavaliers can’t be overstated, said Foss, a former midfielder on the UVA men’s team.

“She cleans up a lot of stuff defensively,” Foss said, “and she connects the lines and kind of makes the midfield tick.”

Swanson agrees. Every team, he said, needs someone who “kind of brings everybody together, not just as a leader off the field, but also on the field, and Ella just links our whole team together. She’s kind of the glue of our team. She reminds me of [former UVA standouts] Alexis Theoret, or Colleen Flanagan, or Danielle Colaprico, who didn't get the credit but were very much influential and every bit the reason we've been successful.”

Carter, who was born and raised in Leesburg, had one assist as a freshman in 2023. As a sophomore, she scored two goals, and she totaled four goals and five assists last season. She has a goal and an assist this season for the Wahoos.

She noted that players at her position, the 6, do “a lot of the grunt work and the gritty work, and you're not necessarily getting on the scoreboard as much as you maybe want to. But I love my role, and I think it’s just sort of showing up for my team in that way and being gritty and winning balls, especially in the middle of the field. Being able to dictate the tempo of games, I think, is super important.

“So it's not something that necessarily fazes me that I'm not getting sort of stats and being front and center, because I just want to show up for the team and do what I can to the best of my ability, and then everyone else is able to do their job as well.”

Soccer wasn’t Carter’s only athletic pursuit as a girl. She has a brother, Daniel, and their parents threw the siblings “into taekwondo when I was 3, he was 5,” Carter said, “and we literally did it our entire childhood.”

Carter ended up earning a black belt, “and that’s my fun fact,” she said, smiling. She didn’t continue with taekwondo after elementary school, but the discipline required in martial arts “was good to learn at an early age,” Carter said. “There were a lot of life lessons, and that’s definitely helped me a lot.”