Bassett Named Director Of Operations And Recruiting Coordinator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Miles Bassett has been named the Director of Operations and Recruiting Coordinator for the Virginia Wrestling program, head coach Steve Garland announced prior to the 2026-27 season.



Basett was a two-time letterwinner at Bucknell before coming to Charlottesville to pursue a masters in higher education – a degree he completed in 2025.



He has coached the Cavalier Wrestling Club for the past two seasons, a stretch that includes two Youth State Champions as well as eight additional place winners. In that time, he has also coached four VHSL State Champions, three Freestyle State runners-up and four additional place winners. Bassett has also coached two Greco-Roman State Champions and four additional place winners.



Most recently, Bassett competed at the Lions of the Maccabi where he finished as a Jewish National Champion as well as finishing top 12 at the Senior World Team Trials in Greco-Roman.