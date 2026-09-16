Play Wraps Up at Inverness IntercollegiatePlay Wraps Up at Inverness Intercollegiate

Play Wraps Up at Inverness Intercollegiate

by Scott Fitzgerald

TOLEDO, Ohio – The final round of the 2026 Inverness Intercollegiate concluded on Tuesday (Sept. 15) at the famed Inverness Club. Josh Duangmanee was the Cavaliers top finisher, placing 26th overall at 7-over (73-75-72, 220).

Virginia finished in 16th place overall in a talented field of 18 schools. Defending national champion Auburn overtook Iowa in the final round to claim the 2026 Inverness Intercollegiate title. It was the first iteration of the tournament since 2024 when Virginia erased an eight-stroke deficit in the final round to take victory.

Duangmanee put forth his best effort of the three-day event with a 1-over 72 on Tuesday. He was even over his final nine holes and recorded a pair of birdies on the day. Duangmanee had 41 pars over three days, the most of anyone in the 90-man field.

First year Jager Pain was 9-over for the tournament and finished in 45th place. He carded a 2-over 72 in the final round and totaled a 222 (75-73-74) in his first collegiate tournament. Pain had 40 pars, tied for the second most in the field.

First years Mingbo Jiang and Hugo Le Goff were the other two Cavalier scorers in round three. Both shot a 77 (+6) on Tuesday. Jiang had seven birdies in three days, the most of anyone in the Cavalier lineup.

Virginia will continue its fall slate in two weeks at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. The 54-hole event will be played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Classic.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL

Team

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

Total

To Par

1

Auburn

294

279

290

863

+11

T2

East Tennessee State

295

283

286

864

+12

T2

Toledo

291

296

277

864

+12

4

Texas Tech

295

279

292

866

+14

5

Ohio State

291

292

287

870

+18

T6

Tennessee

291

295

286

872

+20

T6

Iowa

283

289

300

872

+20

T6

Vanderbilt

298

286

288

872

+20

9

Loyola Marymount

296

287

290

873

+21

T10

Oklahoma

300

279

297

876

+24

T10

Purdue

293

299

284

876

+24

12

LSU

305

290

287

882

+30

13

Clemson

299

294

291

884

+32

14

Michigan

295

302

291

888

+36

15

Wake Forest

299

300

297

896

+44

16

Virginia

302

298

300

900

+48

17

Ole Miss

299

307

295

901

+49

18

Austin Peay State

317

296

301

914

+62

VIRGINIA

PL

Player

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

Total

To Par

T39

Josh Duangmanee

73

75

72

220

+7

T39

Jager Pain

75

73

74

222

+9

T63

Hugo Le Goff

77

74

77

228

+15

T69

Michael Lee

77

76

79

232

+19

T87

Mingbo Jiang

81

78

77

236

+23

 

 