Play Wraps Up at Inverness Intercollegiate

TOLEDO, Ohio – The final round of the 2026 Inverness Intercollegiate concluded on Tuesday (Sept. 15) at the famed Inverness Club. Josh Duangmanee was the Cavaliers top finisher, placing 26th overall at 7-over (73-75-72, 220).

Virginia finished in 16th place overall in a talented field of 18 schools. Defending national champion Auburn overtook Iowa in the final round to claim the 2026 Inverness Intercollegiate title. It was the first iteration of the tournament since 2024 when Virginia erased an eight-stroke deficit in the final round to take victory.

Duangmanee put forth his best effort of the three-day event with a 1-over 72 on Tuesday. He was even over his final nine holes and recorded a pair of birdies on the day. Duangmanee had 41 pars over three days, the most of anyone in the 90-man field.

First year Jager Pain was 9-over for the tournament and finished in 45th place. He carded a 2-over 72 in the final round and totaled a 222 (75-73-74) in his first collegiate tournament. Pain had 40 pars, tied for the second most in the field.

First years Mingbo Jiang and Hugo Le Goff were the other two Cavalier scorers in round three. Both shot a 77 (+6) on Tuesday. Jiang had seven birdies in three days, the most of anyone in the Cavalier lineup.

Virginia will continue its fall slate in two weeks at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. The 54-hole event will be played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, home of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Classic.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

PL Team RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 Total To Par 1 Auburn 294 279 290 863 +11 T2 East Tennessee State 295 283 286 864 +12 T2 Toledo 291 296 277 864 +12 4 Texas Tech 295 279 292 866 +14 5 Ohio State 291 292 287 870 +18 T6 Tennessee 291 295 286 872 +20 T6 Iowa 283 289 300 872 +20 T6 Vanderbilt 298 286 288 872 +20 9 Loyola Marymount 296 287 290 873 +21 T10 Oklahoma 300 279 297 876 +24 T10 Purdue 293 299 284 876 +24 12 LSU 305 290 287 882 +30 13 Clemson 299 294 291 884 +32 14 Michigan 295 302 291 888 +36 15 Wake Forest 299 300 297 896 +44 16 Virginia 302 298 300 900 +48 17 Ole Miss 299 307 295 901 +49 18 Austin Peay State 317 296 301 914 +62

VIRGINIA