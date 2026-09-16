Virginia to Welcome Lauren Coughlin and Riley Smyth for Legends & Cavaliers Exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s golf program will welcome back UVA alumnae and LPGA Tour players Lauren Coughlin and Riley Smyth to compete alongside current Cavalier players at the Legends & Cavaliers Exhibition on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Keswick Hall.

The Legends & Cavaliers Exhibition is open to the public and will feature a 12-hole Four Ball competition between Lauren Coughlin/Zoe Cusack and Riley Smyth/Jaclyn LaHa.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Keswick Club for helping us create a special event for Virginia Women’s Golf,” Head Coach Ria Scott said. “Having Lauren Coughlin and Riley Smyth come back to compete alongside Zoe Cusack and Jaclyn LaHa is a great opportunity for the community to experience their talent up close. Legends & Cavaliers is a chance to celebrate where our program has been, where it is today, and the lasting connection our players have to Virginia.”

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with player and coach introductions before the players tee off at 3 p.m. The teams will play the front nine at Keswick Hall as well as holes 10, 11 and 18. The event will conclude with a reception on the patio following the competition at approximately 6 p.m.