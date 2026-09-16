Virginia Tops George Washington to Open Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A 17-kill performance by Reese Wuebker helped Virginia open its three-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over George Washington at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Tuesday

Wuebker, a third-year transfer from Ohio State, hit an efficient .484 while committing just two errors for the Cavaliers (4-3, 0-0 ACC). Rightside hitter Lauryn Bowie also contributed 10 kills for the Hoos while George Washington (4-6, 0-0 Atlantic 10) was led by outside hitter Cayla Cogan with 14 kills and rightside hitter Alexis Badu with 10 kills.)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, George Washington 23

George Washington came out strong with a 7-3 early lead, but a 6-0 run in the middle of the set gave the Hoos the momentum. Virginia trailed 16-13 before the rally that featured a Bowie kill, two Wuebker kills and an Emily Fowler kill. The Revolutionaries evened it late at 23-23, but a service error and an attack error gave Virginia the final two points.

Set 2: George Washington 25, Virginia 13

GWU never trailed in the second set after getting off to an 8-2 start. Virginia trimmed the lead to 15-10 but the Revolutionaries tallied 10 of the final 13 points to even the match.

Set 3: Virginia 25, George Washington 17

Virginia maintained a slight 10-8 edge early on and slowly expanded its lead to 15-11 and 21-14 with a pair of 3-0 runs. The Hoos closed the set with a kill by Caroline Lang

Set 4: Virginia 25, George Washington 21

GWU got off to an early 6-4 lead and the Hoos flipped it with a 4-0 run. The Revolutionaries responded right back with a 4-0 run of their own to go ahead 10-8. Virginia tied it at 13-13 and the teams remained even at 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17 before Virginia raced out to a 21-17 lead by taking advantage of a trio of GWU errors and a Wuebker kill. The Hoos remained in front, and sealed the match on a block from Reagan Ennist and Lang.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moves to 8-10 in the all-time series with GWU, though the Cavaliers have now won each of the last three matchups.

The 53 kills from the Virginia offense matched its season high. It was the Cavaliers’ third match with 53 kills this season.

Reese Wuebker’s 17 kills were one shy of her season high of 18, which came in the season opener against America.

Emily Fowler’s eight kills were a season high.

Setter Hannah Scott’s 33 assists were a season high.

QUOTABLE

“Kudos to George Washington. I thought they came in and hit balls at us really hard and made us work. They’re a really improved team, even from last weekend, so kudos to them. They should have a really good season this year. I think for us, we’ve been trying to figure out ways to win after 20. To win the first set 25-23, the final set was 19-18 and we win 25-21 - that’s what we’re looking for. We’ve been struggling in that situation. To see our team respond and find different ways to score points was a really big moment for us.” - head coach Shannon Wells.

NEXT UP

Virginia wraps up its non-conference slate this weekend with a pair of matches against Ohio State at the Aquatic & Fitness Center. The Cavaliers host the Buckeyes at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.