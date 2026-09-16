Women’s Basketball Mini Plans, Single-Game Tickets on Sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball program announced today (Sept. 16) that mini plans and single-game tickets for the 2026-27 non-conference schedule are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

The 2026-27 season will tip off on Monday (Nov. 2) against Maryland Eastern Shore at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia will also host non-conference matchups with William & Mary (Nov. 8), Drexel (Nov. 11), JMU (Nov. 19), American (Dec. 9), Navy (Dec. 13), Stony Brook (Dec. 22) and Norfolk State (Dec. 28).

The Half-Season Cav Pass guarantees access to eight women’s basketball home games. Fans can choose two matchups from Louisville, Stanford or Virginia Tech and then round out their package with six additional contests from the remaining schedule. Tickets are initially issued as general admission, but beginning 48 hours prior to tipoff, fans have the option to exchange their seats online for reserved locations through their UVATix account at no extra cost, pending availability.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers can be redeemed 48 hours prior to tipoff for any regular-season home game with the exception of Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

Season tickets are also still available starting at $70 each. The Family Four Pack is also available starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends.

Those interested in supporting Virginia women’s basketball can do so through the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF), which provides critical support for the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I athletics programs. To learn more about making a gift that aligns with your philanthropic priorities, contact VAF at vafweb@virginia.edu or 434-982-5555.