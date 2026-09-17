No. 9 Virginia Opens ACC Play on the Road at No. 8 Duke, No. 11 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to open ACC play on Friday (Sept. 18) at No. 8 Duke (4-2, 0-0 ACC) before concluding the weekend on Sunday (Sept. 20) at No. 11 North Carolina (3-3, 0-0 ACC).

HOW TO WATCH

Friday’s ACC opener will be streamed on ACCNX, while Sunday’s weekend finale will be televised on ACC Network. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

At No. 8 Duke on Friday at 6 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

At No. 11 North Carolina on Sunday at noon

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia, Duke and North Carolina are all ranked in the top 15 of the NFHCA poll.

During the 2025 campaign, the Cavaliers went 8-1 in contests against ranked opponents and are 2-0 during the early going of the 2026 season.

Duke enters the weekend with a 4-2 record, including wins over William & Mary, Richmond, James Madison and VCU. The Blue Devils’ two losses on the season are to No. 1 Northwestern in overtime and No. 13 Maryland in a shootout during the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

North Carolina enters ACC play with an overall record of 3-3. All three of the Tar Heel defeats this year are to ranked opponents, including No. 14 Michigan, No. 11 Iowa and No. 20 Old Dominion.

Offensively, 10 different Cavaliers have scored a goal over the opening five games of the season. Fourth year Mia Abello and first year Caitlin Connell pace the UVA attack with three goals each, while the dynamic duo of Catalina Quinteros and Livvy Barker have each netted a pair.

During the 2026 season, Virginia bested Duke 1-0 in double overtime at home. North Carolina topped the Cavaliers 1-0 during the regular season and 4-1 in the ACC Championship.

Virginia has not beaten Duke and North Carolina in the same season since the 2023 campaign.

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will return home on Sept. 25 for a showdown with Syracuse at Turf Field. The Alumni Weekend contest is slated to get underway at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.