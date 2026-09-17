Virginia Hosts Ohio State Friday & Saturday to Close Non-Conference Slate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia’s non-conference slate comes to a close this weekend with a pair of matches against Ohio State at the Aquatic & Fitness Center Friday and Saturday. First serve on Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. while Saturday’s match is set for 2 p.m.

The Cavaliers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) are coming off a 3-1 over George Washington on Tuesday, which saw former Ohio State Buckeye Reese Wuebker lead the Hoos with 17 kills at an efficient .432 clip. The third-year outside hitter leads Virginia with 83 kills this season, while second-year outside hitter Reagan Ennist has 68 kills after being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2025.

Ohio State (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hosted the Sports Imports Classic over the weekend, and picked up a trio of wins over Winthrop, Southern Indiana and Youngstown State. The Buckeyes are led by outside hitters Hannah Jones - who had 13 kills against the Hoos last year - with 109 kills and Kalli Jioshvili-Ravva with 95 kills.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Saturday’s matches against Ohio State will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

Fans in attendance at Friday’s match can receive a free scoop of vanilla or chocolate fudge brownie Ben & Jerry’s ice cream up until first serve.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia outside hitter and Ohio State transfer Reese Wuebker totaled 10 kills for the Buckeyes when the Cavaliers traveled to Columbus last season.

Also in last year’s match, Virginia rightside hitter Becca Wight led the Hoos with 13 kills.

Wuebker leads the Hoos with 3.19 kills per set this season - an improvement from 2.65 kills per set with the Buckeyes last season.

THE SERIES WITH OHIO STATE

Virginia holds a 1-1 all-time record against Ohio State, including a 3-2 win on the road last season.

ON THE HORIZON

Virginia begins its ACC slate next weekend with matches at Clemson next Friday and at Georgia Tech next Sunday.