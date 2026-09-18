Virginia Hosts Gardner-Webb in Fall Baseball Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia begins its fall baseball slate on Saturday against Gardner-Webb at Disharoon Park. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
The 12-inning exhibition with the Bulldogs will be the first of four games against outside competition for the Hoos this fall. Virginia will also play at Georgetown (Sept. 27), against Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg, Va. (Oct. 4) and against James Madison at Disharoon Park (Oct. 24).
Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.
GAMEDAY INFO
- Admission is free for both home fall exhibitions at Disharoon Park.
- Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis in the JPJ South lot, JPJ West lot, and the JPJ Parking Garage for both home exhibitions.
- Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.
- Disharoon Park concession stands will be open.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia finished year one of the Chris Pollard era with a 37-23 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in the Hattiesburg Regional.
- Offensively, the Hoos return key producers in Sam Harris, Antonio Perrotta, Jake Weatherspoon, RJ Holmes and Zach Jackson.
- On the mound, Virginia returns 55% of its innings pitched, including third-year lefty Henry Zatkowski after a summer at USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.
- Virginia welcomes in 22 newcomers, including 13 first-years and nine transfers.
- When removing players who signed in the MLB Draft, Virginia’s first-year group ranks No. 8 nationally by Baseball America. The class is headlined by Charlottesville native Will Yow, an infielder who withdrew his name from the MLB Draft despite ranking as ESPN’s No. 64 overall draft prospect.
- Through the transfer portal, Virginia added five of Baseball America’s top 150 transfers. The group consists of Delaware outfielder Sal Mineo (No. 34), Maryland outfielder Jordan Crosland (No. 83), Mount St. Mary’s left-hander Serigne Sarré (No. 87), Western Kentucky shortstop Reid Howard (No. 134) and Richmond second baseman Michael Elko (No. 141).
- When combining first-years and transfers, the Hoos’ newcomer haul ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC, per Baseball America.