Virginia Hosts Gardner-Webb in Fall Baseball Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia begins its fall baseball slate on Saturday against Gardner-Webb at Disharoon Park. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

The 12-inning exhibition with the Bulldogs will be the first of four games against outside competition for the Hoos this fall. Virginia will also play at Georgetown (Sept. 27), against Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg, Va. (Oct. 4) and against James Madison at Disharoon Park (Oct. 24).

Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.

GAMEDAY INFO

Admission is free for both home fall exhibitions at Disharoon Park.

Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis in the JPJ South lot, JPJ West lot, and the JPJ Parking Garage for both home exhibitions.

Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

Disharoon Park concession stands will be open.

NOTING THE HOOS