No. 9 Virginia Falls in ACC Opener at No. 8 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (4-2, 0-1 ACC) opened ACC play on Friday (Sept. 18) by dropping a 1-0 contest to the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 1-0 ACC) at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

13:30 Duke – Julia Boehringer (Callie Rogers, Maggie Kondrath)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The homestanding Blue Devils tallied four first-quarter penalty corners, leading to a pair of saves for UVA’s goalkeeper Nilou Lempers. Virginia’s only corner of the night came with just over nine minutes left in the opening quarter. With 90 seconds remaining in the opening stanza, Duke’s Julia Boehringer found the back of the net off the fourth and final penalty corner for the contest’s only goal.

Following the goal, the Cavalier defense stood tall as Virginia did not allow another Duke shot until the final two minutes of regulation, when Lauren Sloan recorded a defensive save. UVA’s best second-half chance came off Caitlin Connell's stick with five minutes remaining in regulation, but Duke goalkeeper Kaiya Chepow turned the Connell shot away.

In goal, Virginia’s Lempers made a pair of saves and allowed one goal while Duke’s Chepow also made a pair of saves in the shutout.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Duke outshot Virginia 7-3 on the evening and had more shots on goal (4-2).

The Blue Devils tallied four penalty corners to the Cavaliers’ two.

Each team made two saves in the contest.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Tough loss tonight. We didn’t find a way to play up to our potential in the first half, we played too passively in many situations. We played a better second half, but we were still not intense and urgent enough around the circle to convert.”

ON THE HORIZON

UVA will continue it’s opening weekend of ACC play on Sunday (Sept. 20) at North Carolina. The match is slated for a noon start and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.