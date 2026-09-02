ACC Releases Conference Schedule for 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2026-27 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 2). Virginia will play 18 regular-season ACC games including nine at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers will square off with their assigned travel partner, Virginia Tech, both home and away. Virginia will play eight additional opponents at home and another eight on the road.

As previously announced, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2027 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, played March 3-7 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Seeds 5-9 will receive a first-round bye while seeds 1-4 receive a double-bye.

ACC Home Schedule

Virginia will host matchups with Boston College (Dec. 6), Duke (Dec. 31), Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), Virginia Tech (Jan. 10), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), California (Jan. 28), Louisville (Feb. 7), Florida State (Feb. 18), and Stanford (Feb. 21).

ACC Road Schedule

The road slate includes matchups at SMU (Nov. 29), Miami (Jan. 14), Clemson (Jan. 17), Pitt (Jan. 24), NC State (Feb. 1), Notre Dame (Feb. 11), Syracuse (Feb. 14), North Carolina (Feb. 25), and Virginia Tech (Feb. 28).

Tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Schedule Notes:

Virginia’s 2026-27 schedule features 31 unique opponents, 11 of which qualified for the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament. Five more participated in the WBIT.

Six of UVA’s 2026-27 opponents advanced to the Sweet 16 last season. Of those six, two advanced to the Elite Eight.

Eight of Virginia’s 2026-27 opponents earned an eight seed or higher in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Ticket Information

Season tickets start at $70 each and can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Returning for the 2026-27 season, the Family Four Pack is also available starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single game tickets will be available for sale in the fall.