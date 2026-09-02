Men’s Basketball to Battle UConn on Dec. 20 at MSG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will meet UConn in a men’s basketball nonconference clash on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden, the schools announced today (Sept. 2).

Tip time for the UVA-UConn contest is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

“We are thrilled to announce this tremendous opportunity to play UConn at Madison Square Garden,” Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom said. “Madison Square Garden is the world’s most famous arena, and we are excited to bring our program to New York City and compete against one of the premier programs in the country. We have great respect for coach Dan Hurley and UConn, and we know this will be a terrific environment for a college basketball game.”

UVA is 2-6 all-time against the Huskies in a series that dates back to 1965. UConn has a five-game win streak in the series, including a 74-63 win in Charlottesville in the last meeting between the teams on Dec. 10, 1997. UVA posted a 68-62 win in the inaugural meeting on Jan. 2, 1965, and added a 72-59 road win over the Huskies on Dec. 6, 1987.

The Cavaliers return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since falling 61-59 to Michigan State in a 2014 NCAA Sweet Sixteen contest. UVA is 6-5 all-time at the current MSG since 1968.

A limited number of season tickets are still available for Virginia men’s basketball and fans can click here to purchase. Single-game, group, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later this fall at uvatix.com. Please contact our ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 to discuss other seating opportunities.