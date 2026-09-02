Virginia Softball Announces 2026 Fall Ball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team will play seven games across six dates this fall as part of the team’s 2026 Fall Ball Schedule, including three games at Palmer Park this fall.



The Hoos will host three fall exhibitions, kicking things off with Georgetown (Sept. 27). Virginia closes out the fall at home with games against JMU (Oct. 24) and Richard Bland Community College (Oct. 31). The JMU game will be the program’s annual Party At Palmer Event for fans and alumni.



Virginia will travel to face Liberty and Lynchburg in games played at Liberty (Oct. 3) and also compete again at the Little League Girls With Game Experience. The Hoos will face Maryland (Oct. 17) and Penn State (Oct. 18) at the Williamsport, Pa., event.