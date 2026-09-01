Virginia Volleyball Tops Liberty in First Win of Season

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Liberty 25, Virginia 17

The Cavaliers and Flames were tied 10-10 after a back-and-forth first 20 points, but Liberty gained control to take a 19-15 lead. After Virginia cut the lead to three on a service error, the Flames responded with six of the final seven points to take the opening set.

Set 2: Virginia 26, Liberty 24

Virginia evened the match after scoring nine of the final 12 points of the second set. Liberty led 21-17 before UVA rattled off three straight points to trim the lead to one. Down the stretch, Virginia took advantage of a pair of Liberty service errors while Wight picked up three crucial kills, including the set point.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Liberty 9

The Hoos dominated set three from start to finish. Virginia never trailed after breaking a 2-2 tie, and scored 12 straight points to close out the set starting with a kill from Lauryn Bowie to take a 14-9 lead while Ennist posted back-to-back kills to clinch the 25-9 set victory.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Liberty 18

Once again, Virginia never trailed in the match-sealing fourth set, and rattled off five straight points to take a commanding 15-9 lead midway through. The Cavaliers expanded their lead to 20-13 with back-to-back kills by Wuebker and a kill from Bowie while the match ended on a Liberty attack error.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moves to 33-5 all-time against Liberty.

Virginia won the third set 25-9. It was the first time that the Cavaliers have held a team to under ten points in a non-final set since the first set of a win over College of Charleston in 2019 (25-9).

Ohio State transfer Reese Wuebker recorded her first double-double at UVA, recording 15 digs and ten kills.

First year setter Olivia Siskin recorded her first career double-double, racking up 23 assists and 11 digs.

QUOTABLES

“I thought as the game went on, our ability to adjust was really incredible, and that has been something we haven’t shown the ability to do, and so that was a challenge. I thought there were so many different players - but Liv [Olivia] Siskin from a defensive perspective was a big spark and dug a lot of balls. I think that kind of influenced everybody else. I’m proud of our bounceback from Sunday. It’s been a long few days. I’m incredibly excited to get back to work - get a day off and then get back to work. We did some really nice things.” - head coach Shannon Wells.

“We’re really happy. I think we all are very aware of the work we’re putting in - in practice and throughout preseason and summer, and I’m just really proud we were able to show it on the court today.” - rightside hitter Lauryn Bowie.

“We’ve been working really hard in practice, and we were just really excited to be able to show off what we’ve been seeing for other people to watch how great we can be.” - rightside hitter Becca Wight.