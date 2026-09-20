Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team will compete in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

For the 21st straight season, the University of Tulsa will be hosting the ITA Men’s All-American Championships.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Luca Preda and Stiles Brockett begin play on Monday (Sept. 21) in the Qualifying Singles draw.

Keegan Rice, Andres Santamarta Roig and Jangjun Kim all begin play on Monday (Sept. 23) in the Singles Main Draw.

Rice and Preda begin play in the qualifying doubles draw. Andres Santamarta Roig and Jangjun Kim begin play in the doubles main draw.

Virginia players have won the singles titles five times: Alex Domijan (2010 & 2012), Mitchell Frank (2011), Mitchell Frank (2013) and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (2017). The Cvaliers have won three doubles titles: Devvarman/Huey (2007), Shabaz/Courney (2010) and Kwiatkowski/Styslinger (2015).