Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Mara Gae, Alyssa James and Martina Genis Salas will all begin play on Saturday (Sept. 19) in the Prequalifying Singles draw.

Shannon Lam begins play on Monday, Sept. 21 in the Qualifying Singles draw.

Vivian Yang, Eugenia Zozaya and Katie Rolls begin play on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the Singles Main Draw.

Genis Salas, Rolls, open play in the doubles main draw. Lam and Zozaya begin play in the qualifying doubles draw. Gae and Blanca Pico Navarro will play in prequalifying doubles.

The Cavaliers have had two players reach the singles final of the ITA All-American: Julia Elababa (2012) and Danielle Collins (2015), who won the title that year.