Bettridge to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ahead of Virginia’s upcoming UVA Strong game against Delaware, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 22) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Will Bettridge, a graduate kicker who has spent his entire five-year collegiate career at UVA. In the Cavaliers’ 59-3 rout of Norfolk State (Sept. 11), he converted all seven of his PAT attempts and a 30-yard field goal to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. In 48 career games, Bettridge has tallied 340 points.

Bettridge is one of seven current UVA football players who were members of the program when Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in a shooting on Grounds following a class field trip on Nov. 13, 2022. He wears No. 41 in honor of Perry, his friend and former high school teammate at Gulliver Prep.

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.