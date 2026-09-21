Kick Time Announced for UVA’s ACC Road Opener at Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s ACC road opener against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 2 will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday (Sept. 21). The 21st meeting of the series between the two teams will be broadcast live on either ESPN2 or ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Virginia and Florida State meet for the second consecutive season after the Cavaliers defeated the then-No. 8 Seminoles, 46-38, in double overtime in prime time last September at Scott Stadium. A record 6.9 million viewers watched the ESPN broadcast— the most for a Friday football game—as UVA recorded its first win over FSU in consecutive meetings. The victory came nearly 30 years after Virginia handed No. 2 Florida State its first ACC loss in 1995. Florida State leads the all-time series, 15-5, with Virginia seeking its fifth win in the last eight meetings. The Cavaliers are 1-9 all-time at Doak Campbell Stadium, with their lone win coming in 2011, a 14-13 victory sealed by a missed Seminole field goal with three seconds remaining.

Florida State (1-2) hosts Central Arkansas (2-2) this Saturday (Sept. 26) at 3 p.m. on ACC Network. The Seminoles opened the season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State before dropping their next two contests. FSU was edged 27-24 by then-No. 19 SMU after the Mustangs drove 71 yards on nine plays to set up a 20-yard, game-winning field goal with 21 seconds remaining. At Alabama last week, FSU let a 21-6 lead wither away as the Crimson Tide outscored the Noles 44-15 over the final 32:36.

Up next, Virginia (2-1) closes out its non-conference slate Saturday (Sept. 26), when it hosts Delaware (2-1) at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed in the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Virginia–Delaware game is the Cavaliers’ annual UVA Strong game. The UVA football program will honor the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, three football players who tragically lost their lives in a shooting that occurred on Grounds on Nov. 13, 2022. Permanent memorials are displayed on the south end zone fascia at Scott Stadium, with additional plaques located along UVA’s “Legends Walk” on the north end zone concourse.

In conjunction with Saturday's commemoration, UVA Athletics will give away UVA Strong t-shirts to the first 30,000 fans.