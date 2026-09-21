Sparks Receives Weekly Recognition from Ray Guy Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Ray Guy Award committee included Virginia punter Daniel Sparks its “Ray’s 8” for week three. The Cavalier specialist is a current nominee for the award that honors the nation’s top punter.

Each punter named to Ray's 8 is eligible to be selected as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week which will be announced on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The winner must be a current nominee for the Ray Guy Award and must display leadership, self-discipline and have a significant, positive impact on his team's success. Character and educational excellence are considered as factors in determining the weekly winner.

In Saturday’s non-conference tilt against West Virginia, Sparks punted six times for 276 yards (46.0 yards per punt). He established a career best with four punts inside the 20. Sparks went over 11,000 yards punting in his career in the contest. His 11,095 career punting yards are the most among any active college football player in all divisions.

Sparks currently ranks ninth in the country and second in the ACC in punting average (47.0 yards per punt).

Ray Guy Award, Ray's 8: Week 3

Alex Bacchetta, Georgia Tech

John Hoyet Chance, TCU

Reed Chandley, Florida Atlantic

Josh Cupitt, Delaware

William Hudlow, Tulane

Simon McClannan, Kansas State

Ed Phillipson, Massachusetts

Daniel Sparks, Virginia