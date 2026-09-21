Virginia Athletics Foundation’s Giving Day is September 21-22

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Hoos Giving Day, the Virginia Athletics Foundation’s Giving Day, will take place from Monday, September 21 at 9 a.m. to Tuesday, September 22 at 10 p.m. for 37 hours in celebration of Virginia’s 37 NCAA Championships.

Over the course of 37 hours, the Virginia Athletics community; alumni, donors, fans, parents, and friends, will come together to celebrate more than Virginia’s 37 NCAA titles. This is a time to honor the success of all programs, on the field, in the classroom, and beyond Grounds.

Every gift, no matter the size, has a profound influence on student-athletes across all 27 varsity sports at UVA. To make your contribution, click here or call the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 434-982-5555.

As a thank you for supporting Virginia student-athletes, donors who give $25 or more during Hoos Giving Day will receive a V Sabre ice mold, while supplies last.

Virginia Wrestling Head Coach Steve Garland emphasized the importance of donor support and Hoos Giving Day, “Our program simply cannot thrive without the support of donors and alumni. The resources they provide directly impact our student-athletes by funding scholarships and creating opportunities that allow them to have the best possible experience at Virginia. Their generosity also helps us meet the day-to-day operational needs of our program and gives us the ability to compete at the highest level against the best competition in the country. Most importantly, their investment in Virginia wrestling helps provide the long-term stability our program needs to remain strong and competitive for years to come. In an ever-changing and increasingly volatile NCAA landscape, that support means more than ever.”

Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation and Deputy Athletics Director said “Hoos Giving Day is an opportunity for the entire Virginia Athletics community to come together and celebrate the tradition of excellence that has been built by our student-athletes and coaches for generations. Your generosity creates an immediate impact that helps secure the future of Virginia Athletics and allows us to continue building this next chapter of excellence.”

About the Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs by connecting philanthropic opportunities with donor intent. For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes through a gift that is most meaningful to you, please visit the Virginia Athletics Foundation, email vafweb@virginia.edu, or call 434-982-8555.