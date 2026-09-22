Women's TennisWomen's Tennis
Melissa Dudek/Virginia Athletics

Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

The Cavaliers have three singles players and two doubles teams in the main draw of the tournament that runs Wednesday through Sunday in Cary, N.C.

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Mara Gae, Alyssa James and Martina Genis Salas will all begin play on Saturday (Sept. 19) in the Prequalifying Singles draw. 

Shannon Lam begins play on Monday, Sept. 21 in the Qualifying Singles draw.

Vivian Yang, Eugenia Zozaya and Katie Rolls begin play on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the Singles Main Draw.

Genis Salas, Rolls,  open play in the doubles main draw. Lam and Zozaya begin play in the qualifying doubles draw. Gae and Blanca Pico Navarro will play in prequalifying doubles.

The Cavaliers have had two players reach the singles final of the ITA All-American: Julia Elababa (2012) and Danielle Collins (2015), who won the title that year.

RESULTS
SINGLES
R64 Vivian Yang (VA) vs Lavinia Tanasie (NC State), Wednesday 11:30 am
R64 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs [13] Tatum Evans (UNC), Wednesday 9 am
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) vs Brooke Black (FLA), Wednesday 9 am

DOUBLES
R32 Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) vs [3] Perry/Johnson (OSU), Wednesday
R32 Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs TBD, Wednesday

QUALIFYING SINGLES
Q1 Lucie Urbanova (WISC) def. [17] Shannon Lam 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2
Conso [2] Addison Lanton (LSU) def. [17] Shannon Lam (VA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

QUALIFYING DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. Mariana Reding/Simone Bergeron (Elon) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4
Q2 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [9] Bianca Molnar/Gabriella Rawles (UND), Tuesday 6-4, 6-3

PREQUALIFYING SINGLES
PQ R1 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Anna Tabunschchyk (Harvard) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
PQ R1 [3] Capucine Jauffret (FLA) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
PQ R1 [15] Alyssa James (VA) (withdraw)
PQ R2 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Prisca Abbas (Tulsa) 6-3, 6-2
PQF [21] Jasmine Conway (NCST) def. [14] Mara Gae (VA) 7-6 (7), 6-2
Conso: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Autumn Rabjohns (NW) 6-2, 6-2

PREQUALIFYING DOUBLES
PQ R1 [4] Hannah Read/Vilma Krebs Hyllestead (USD) def. Mara Gae/Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 2-6, 6-1, 10-2

Pre-Qualifying Rounds
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Singles 160, Doubles R32
Sunday, Sept. 20 – Singles R80, Singles Cons. R80, Singles R40, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Qualifying Rounds
Monday, Sept. 21 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Main Draw
Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16
Friday, Sept. 25 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final