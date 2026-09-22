Cavaliers Lead Canadian Collegiate Invitational After 36 Holes

ONTARIO – Three Cavaliers finished in the top-four to give Virginia a commanding 20-stroke lead after the opening 36 holes at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational on Monday (Sept. 21) at Beacon Hall Golf Course. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 567 to lead second-place Tennessee (+11, 587) at the top of the leaderboard.
Jaclyn LaHa posted back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69 for a 36-hole total of 6-under 138 to lead the field her opening round featured a pair of birdies and was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. LaHa holds a one-stroke advantage over her Cavalier teammate Zoe Cusack who posted rounds of 2-under 70 and 3-under 69. Auburn’s Anna Davis (-5, 139) is tied second-place along with Cusack.
Elsie MacCleery posted back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 and sits fourth on the individual leaderboard with a 36-hole score of 2-under 142. Mira Berglund sits tied for 10th place individually with an overall score of 4-over 148.
Lily Reitter is tied for 21st place with a score of 7-over 151. Kiera Bartholomew is competing as an individual and sits tied for 29th with a score of 10-over 154.
The final round is set to tee off Tuesday (Sept. 22) at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start. Virginia will be paired with UCLA and Auburn.
Team Leaderboard
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Virginia
|
-9
|
2
|
Tennessee
|
+11
|
3
|
Auburn
|
+16
|
4
|
Kent State
|
+19
|
5
|
UCLA
|
+20
|
6
|
Maryland
|
+34
|
7
|
USF
|
+38
|
8
|
UNCW
|
+46
|
9
|
Michigan
|
+47
|
10
|
British Columbia
|
+65
|
11
|
UTSA
|
+70
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
1
|
-6
|
T2
|
-5
|
4
|
-2
|
T10
|
+4
|
T21
|
+7
|
T29
|
Kiera Bartholomew (IND)
|
+10