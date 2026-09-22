Cavaliers Lead Canadian Collegiate Invitational After 36 Holes

ONTARIO – Three Cavaliers finished in the top-four to give Virginia a commanding 20-stroke lead after the opening 36 holes at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational on Monday (Sept. 21) at Beacon Hall Golf Course. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 567 to lead second-place Tennessee (+11, 587) at the top of the leaderboard.

Jaclyn LaHa posted back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69 for a 36-hole total of 6-under 138 to lead the field her opening round featured a pair of birdies and was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. LaHa holds a one-stroke advantage over her Cavalier teammate Zoe Cusack who posted rounds of 2-under 70 and 3-under 69. Auburn’s Anna Davis (-5, 139) is tied second-place along with Cusack.

Elsie MacCleery posted back-to-back rounds of 1-under 71 and sits fourth on the individual leaderboard with a 36-hole score of 2-under 142. Mira Berglund sits tied for 10th place individually with an overall score of 4-over 148.

Lily Reitter is tied for 21st place with a score of 7-over 151. Kiera Bartholomew is competing as an individual and sits tied for 29th with a score of 10-over 154.

The final round is set to tee off Tuesday (Sept. 22) at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start. Virginia will be paired with UCLA and Auburn.

Team Leaderboard

Pos. Team To Par 1 Virginia -9 2 Tennessee +11 3 Auburn +16 4 Kent State +19 5 UCLA +20 6 Maryland +34 7 USF +38 8 UNCW +46 9 Michigan +47 10 British Columbia +65 11 UTSA +70

Virginia Individuals