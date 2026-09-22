Women's GolfWomen's Golf
Dan Lavin/Virginia Athletics

LaHa Medals, Leads Virginia to Win at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

Virginia senior golfer Jaclyn LaHa followed a stellar opening day with a final-round 1-over 73 to win the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Course on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The Cavaliers combined for a score of 1-over 865 to win the tournament as four individuals landed in the top-four.

ONTARIO – Virginia senior golfer Jaclyn LaHa followed a stellar opening day with a final-round 1-over 73 to win the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Course on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The Cavaliers combined for a score of 1-over 865 to win the tournament as four individuals landed in the top-four.  

LaHa recovered from an early stumble with three birdies on a bogey-free back nine. LaHa’s victory earned an automatic exemption into the LPGA Tour’s 2027 CPKC Women’s Open at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

Zoe Cusack combined for a score of 3-under 213 to place third on the individual leaderboard while Elsie MacCleery tied for fourth with a 54-hole score of 1-under 215. As top-five finishers, Cusack and MacCleery receive automatic exemptions into the 2027 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, presented by BDO.

Mira Berglund tied for 19th overall with a 54-hole score of 10-over 226 while Lily Reitter tied for 29th at 14-over 230. Competing as an individual, Kiera Bartholomew tied for 26th at 13-over 229.

The Cavaliers are back in action Oct. 5-6 when the team travels to the Windy City Collegiate Invitational at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Ill.

Team Leaderboard

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Virginia

+1

2

Auburn

+18

3

UCLA

+27

4

Tennessee

+28

5

Kent State

+34

6

Maryland

+50

7

USF

+52

8

Michigan

+63

9

UNCW

+67

10

UTSA

+98

11

British Columbia

+99

 Virginia Individuals

Pos.

Player

To Par

1

Jaclyn LaHa

-5

3

Zoe Cusack

-3

T4

Elsie MacCleery

-1

T19

Mira Berglund

+10

T26

Kiera Bartholomew (IND)

+13

T29

Lily Reitter

+14

 