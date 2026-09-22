LaHa Medals, Leads Virginia to Win at Canadian Collegiate Invitational

ONTARIO – Virginia senior golfer Jaclyn LaHa followed a stellar opening day with a final-round 1-over 73 to win the Canadian Collegiate Invitational at Beacon Hall Golf Course on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The Cavaliers combined for a score of 1-over 865 to win the tournament as four individuals landed in the top-four.
LaHa recovered from an early stumble with three birdies on a bogey-free back nine. LaHa’s victory earned an automatic exemption into the LPGA Tour’s 2027 CPKC Women’s Open at The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.
Zoe Cusack combined for a score of 3-under 213 to place third on the individual leaderboard while Elsie MacCleery tied for fourth with a 54-hole score of 1-under 215. As top-five finishers, Cusack and MacCleery receive automatic exemptions into the 2027 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, presented by BDO.
Mira Berglund tied for 19th overall with a 54-hole score of 10-over 226 while Lily Reitter tied for 29th at 14-over 230. Competing as an individual, Kiera Bartholomew tied for 26th at 13-over 229.
The Cavaliers are back in action Oct. 5-6 when the team travels to the Windy City Collegiate Invitational at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Ill.
Team Leaderboard
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Virginia
|
+1
|
2
|
Auburn
|
+18
|
3
|
UCLA
|
+27
|
4
|
Tennessee
|
+28
|
5
|
Kent State
|
+34
|
6
|
Maryland
|
+50
|
7
|
USF
|
+52
|
8
|
Michigan
|
+63
|
9
|
UNCW
|
+67
|
10
|
UTSA
|
+98
|
11
|
British Columbia
|
+99
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
1
|
-5
|
3
|
-3
|
T4
|
-1
|
T19
|
+10
|
T26
|
Kiera Bartholomew (IND)
|
+13
|
T29
|
+14