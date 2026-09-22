Emotional Occasion Next for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Cavaliers are happy to be back home at Scott Stadium this weekend, but football will be secondary in some ways Saturday night. The occasion is the annual UVA Strong game, which honors the lives and memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

“It’s a big, big day for our program,” head coach Tony Elliott said during his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center.

The 2022 season was Elliott’s first at Virginia, and it ended prematurely after a tragic shooting on Nov. 13, 2022, took the lives of three of his players: Davis, Chandler and Perry. They were killed after returning to Grounds from a class field trip, and two other UVA students were injured in the shooting, including running back Mike Hollins.

“Everybody knows what happened back in November of ’22,” Elliott said Tuesday, “and it's something that, as a program, we carry forward every single day. As I said back then, we were going to turn tragedy into triumph, and we were not moving on, we were moving forward. And here we are, almost four years forward, and still it's a very, very big component of our program.”

Seven players from the 2022 team are still on the roster, including kicker Will Bettridge, who wears jersey No. 41 in remembrance of Perry. They were close friends who came to UVA from Gulliver Prep in Miami.

Bettridge, who was a first-year in 2022, said current Cavaliers who weren’t on Grounds that season ask him and other players from that team about Davis, Chandler and Perry, who wore jersey Nos. 1, 15 and 41, respectively.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with a bunch of guys on the team about what D’Sean meant to me and how all three of them were on and off the field, which has been great,” Bettridge said. “And I think the coaching staff does a great job obviously in just describing them as individuals, not just as football players. And it just really helps all the guys just kind of understand that you're playing for something bigger than yourself and that this program is going to carry this weight for a long time.”

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia (2-1) hosts Delaware (2-1) at Scott Stadium. The mothers of Davis, Chandler and Perry are expected to attend the game, and Elliott is hoping fans will show their support by turning out in force.

Last November, an Albemarle County judge sentenced the shooter, Christopher Jones Jr., to five life terms plus 23 years for the murders of Davis, Chandler and Perry and the wounding of Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

As the fourth anniversary of the shooting approaches, Elliott noted Tuesday that “for the families, this is probably more like year one, because they just recently got some clarity on the sentencing. And so now they're finally at a place where they can move forward and try to truly grieve the loss of their loved one. And so we’ve got different folks that are in different phases of the journey to healing and recovery.”

The tragedy rocked the University community as a whole and the football program in particular, and “to be honest with you, I sit here a better man, a better father, a better husband, a better coach, because of what happened four years ago,” Elliott said. “I'm proud to be able to carry forward my weight of the burden. This is not a check list item for us. This is not about painting the field. This is who we are, and it's a part of our journey moving forward. There's tough days that we have to deal with as a result of it, but it's also a privilege to be able to carry forward the legacies of Lavel, Devin and D’Sean.”

Their jersey numbers are displayed prominently in the Hardie Center, where players, coaches and staffers see them daily.

“There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about those young men,” Elliott said. “There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about their families and pray for their families. I know how hard it's been for me. I can only imagine how difficult it is for their families, and I’m excited to have all three of the moms here this weekend.”