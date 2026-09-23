Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-AmericanCavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

Katie Rolls has advanced to the Round of 32 in singles with other Cavaliers competing in the consolation brackets on Thursday in Cary, N.C.

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Katie Rolls won her opening match in the singles main draw to advance to the Round of 32, but then fell into the consolation bracket with a loss on Thursday against Aspen Schuman of Duke.

Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round match in the main draw, but won her consolation opener to move on to that bracket's Round of 16. Vivian Yang is also competing in the singles consolation bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two matches in qualifying doubles to earn a spot in the main draw before being edged in their opening match. They are competing in the doubles consolation bracket as are Martina Genis Salas and Rolls. 

 

RESULTS
CONSOLATION DRAWS
R32 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. Patricija Paukstyte (UGA) 6-4, 6-4
R32 Vivan Yang vs Tianmei Wang (STAN), Thursday 1 pm
R16 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs TBD, Friday
R16 Katie Rolls (VA) vs TBD, Friday

R16 Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) vs Oliwia Orlinska/Ema Kovacevic (UMD), Thursday 5 pm
R16 Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs Audrey Spencer/Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev, Thursday 4 pm

MAIN DRAW SINGLES
R64 Lavinia Tanasie (NC State) def. Vivian Yang (VA) 7-5, 7-5
R64 [13] Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Eugenia Zozaya (VA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Brooke Black (FLA) 6-4, 6-4
R32 Aspen Schuman (Duke) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-4

MAIN DRAW DOUBLES
R32 [3] Luciana Perry/Flora Johnson (OSU) def. Martina Genis Salas/Katie Rolls (VA) 2-6, 6-2, 12-10
R32 [4] Alexia Jacobs/Marie Weissheim (WASH) def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) 6-4, 6-1

QUALIFYING SINGLES
Q1 Lucie Urbanova (WISC) def. [17] Shannon Lam 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2
Conso [2] Addison Lanton (LSU) def. [17] Shannon Lam (VA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

QUALIFYING DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. Mariana Reding/Simone Bergeron (Elon) 6-2, 3-6, 10-4
Q2 [8] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [9] Bianca Molnar/Gabriella Rawles (UND), Tuesday 6-4, 6-3

PREQUALIFYING SINGLES
PQ R1 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Anna Tabunschchyk (Harvard) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
PQ R1 [3] Capucine Jauffret (FLA) def. Martina Genis Salas (VA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
PQ R1 [15] Alyssa James (VA) (withdraw)
PQ R2 [14] Mara Gae (VA) def. Prisca Abbas (Tulsa) 6-3, 6-2
PQF [21] Jasmine Conway (NCST) def. [14] Mara Gae (VA) 7-6 (7), 6-2
Conso: Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Autumn Rabjohns (NW) 6-2, 6-2

PREQUALIFYING DOUBLES
PQ R1 [4] Hannah Read/Vilma Krebs Hyllestead (USD) def. Mara Gae/Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 2-6, 6-1, 10-2

Mara Gae, Alyssa James and Martina Genis Salas began play on Saturday (Sept. 19) in the Prequalifying Singles draw. 

Shannon Lam began on Monday, Sept. 21 in the Qualifying Singles draw.

Vivian Yang, Eugenia Zozaya and Katie Rolls began on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in the Singles Main Draw.

Genis Salas, Rolls,  opened play in the doubles main draw. Lam and Zozaya began play in the qualifying doubles draw. Gae and Blanca Pico Navarro will play in the prequalifying doubles draw.

The Cavaliers have had two players reach the singles final of the ITA All-American: Julia Elababa (2012) and Danielle Collins (2015), who won the title that year.

Pre-Qualifying Rounds
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Singles 160, Doubles R32
Sunday, Sept. 20 – Singles R80, Singles Cons. R80, Singles R40, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Qualifying Rounds
Monday, Sept. 21 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Main Draw
Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16
Friday, Sept. 25 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final