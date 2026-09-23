Cavaliers Competing at the ITA All-American

CARY, N.C. - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team will be competing in singles and doubles at the 2026 ITA All-American Championships being held Sept. 19-27 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

Since 1983, the ITA Women’s All-American Championships have featured the nation’s top NCAA Division I players and have been a pioneer in women’s college tennis. In addition, the event has created milestones that have directly influenced the popularity of women’s collegiate tennis over the years.

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Katie Rolls won her opening match in the singles main draw to advance to the Round of 32, but then fell into the consolation bracket with a loss on Thursday against Aspen Schuman of Duke.

Eugenia Zozaya lost her first-round match in the main draw, but won her consolation opener to move on to that bracket's Round of 16. Vivian Yang is also competing in the singles consolation bracket.

Zozaya and Shannon won two matches in qualifying doubles to earn a spot in the main draw before being edged in their opening match. They are competing in the doubles consolation bracket as are Martina Genis Salas and Rolls.