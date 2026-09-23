Men's TennisMen's Tennis
Nate Skvoretz/Virginia Athletics

Rice, Santamarta Advance at the ITA All-American

Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig have advanced to the second round of the ITA All-American singles main draw

TULSA, Okla. - Members of the Virginia men's tennis team will compete in singles and doubles at the ITA All-American Championships, held Sept. 21-27 at the Michael Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The ITA All-American Championships have been a staple of the fall college tennis calendar for more than 40 years. Seeing the nation’s best players compete for individual glory, the All-American Championships became a qualifying event for the NCAA Individual Championships in 2024 as part of a two-year pilot program that went into permanent effect before the 2026-27 season.

For the 21st straight season, the University of Tulsa will be hosting the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. 

Ten singles players (10) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, five doubles teams (5) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists and the consolation champion).

Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig both won their opening matches in the singles main draw to advance to Thursday's Round of 32. Luca Preda won two matches in the qualifying draw to earn a spot in the main draw, but was edged in his opener and will compete in the consolation draw. Jangjun Kim has also dropped into the consolation draw. Kim and Santamarta Roig are also competing in the doubles consolation draw.

MAIN DRAW
SINGLES
R64 [2] Keegan Rice (VA) def. Kyle McNally (DAY) 6-1, 6-3
R64 Erik Schiessel (FSU) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
R64 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Oliver Ojakaar (TEX), 6-4, WR
R64 Roger Pascual (TCU) def. Luca Preda (VA) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

R32 Keegan Rice vs Asahi Harazaki (OK), Thursday 3 pm
R32 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs [11] Rodrigo Fernandes (CORNELL), Thursday 1:30 pm

DOUBLES
R32 Ruland/Berrut (USD) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3, 6-7, 10-8

CONSOLATION
R32 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Romain Gales (CLEM) 6-4, 7-6 (9)
R32 Luca Preda (VA) vs Rohan Murali (HARV), Thursday 12:30 pm
R16 Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. TBD, Friday

R16 Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs Alex Okonkwo/Matthew Forbes (OSU), Thursday 3:30 pm

QUALIFYING RESULTS
SINGLES
Q1 [13] Luca Preda (VA) def. Paris Pouatcha (Cal) 6-0, 6-3
Q2 [13] Luca Preda (VA) def.  [17] Albert Pedrico (TCU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-1
Q1 Bruno Kuzuhara (CLEM) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Conso Stiles Brockett (VA) vs Maximus Dussault (TCU) 6-4, 6-4

DOUBLES
Q1 [8] Keegan Rice/Luca Preda (VA) def.  Kevin Edengren/Andreas Timini (FLA) 6-3, 6-3
Q2 Tiago Pires/Matisse Frazam (CLEM) def. [8] Keegan Rice/Luca Preda (VA) 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9

PREVIEW
Luca Preda and Stiles Brockett begin play on Monday (Sept. 21) in the Qualifying Singles draw. 

Keegan Rice, Andres Santamarta Roig and Jangjun Kim all begin play on Wednesday (Sept. 23) in the Singles Main Draw. 

Rice and Preda begin play in the qualifying doubles draw. Andres Santamarta Roig and Jangjun Kim begin play in the doubles main draw.

Virginia players have won the singles titles five times: Alex Domijan (2010 & 2012), Mitchell Frank (2011), Mitchell Frank (2013) and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (2017). The Cvaliers have won three doubles titles: Devvarman/Huey (2007), Shabaz/Courney (2010) and Kwiatkowski/Styslinger (2015).

Pre-Qualifying Rounds
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Singles 160, Doubles R32
Sunday, Sept. 20 – Singles R80, Singles Cons. R80, Singles R40, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Qualifying Rounds
Monday, Sept. 21 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16

Main Draw
Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Singles R64, Doubles R32
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32a, Doubles R16, Doubles Cons. R16
Friday, Sept. 25 – Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32b, Singles Cons. R16a, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons. QF
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16b, Singles Cons. QF, Doubles Semifinals, Doubles Cons. Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons. Final