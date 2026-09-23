Virginia Announces 2026 Fall Scrimmage Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse has announced its 2026 Fall Scrimmage schedule.
The Cavaliers have a home scrimmage against Richmond and a home playday. The team will also head to Maryland for a playday and will go to Harrisonburg for a road scrimmage at James Madison to close out the fall.
2026 Women’s Lacrosse Fall Schedule
|Oct. 2
|RICHMOND
|Charlottesville, Va.
|7 pm
|Oct. 17
|
UVA PLAYDAY-Florida
|Charlottesville, Va.
|11 am
|Oct. 17
|
UVA Playday-
|Charlottesville, Va.
|12:15 pm
|Oct. 24
|
Maryland Playday-
|College Park, Md.
|12 pm
|Oct. 24
|
Maryland Playday-
|College Park, Md.
|2:45 pm
|Oct. 30
|at James Madison
|Harrisonburg, Va.
|7 pm