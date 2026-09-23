Virginia Announces 2026 Fall Scrimmage ScheduleVirginia Announces 2026 Fall Scrimmage Schedule

Virginia Announces 2026 Fall Scrimmage Schedule

The Cavaliers will host a home scrimmage and a playday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse has announced its 2026 Fall Scrimmage schedule.

The Cavaliers have a home scrimmage against Richmond and a home playday. The team will also head to Maryland for a playday and will go to Harrisonburg for a road scrimmage at James Madison to close out the fall.

2026 Women’s Lacrosse Fall Schedule

Oct. 2 RICHMOND Charlottesville, Va. 7 pm
Oct. 17

UVA PLAYDAY-Florida

 Charlottesville, Va. 11 am
Oct. 17

UVA Playday-
Georgetown

 Charlottesville, Va. 12:15 pm
Oct. 24

Maryland Playday- 
Maryland

 College Park, Md. 12 pm
Oct. 24

Maryland Playday- 
Virginia Tech

 College Park, Md. 2:45 pm
Oct. 30 at James Madison Harrisonburg, Va. 7 pm