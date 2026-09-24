Dylan Dietrich Advances to Quarterfinals at San Diego Challenger

SAN DIEGO – Virginia men's tennis fourth-year Dylan Dietrich has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Tennis Warehouse Open, being held at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.

The tournament is an ATP Challenger 75 level competition.

Dietrich opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Dinko Dinev. He took down No. 3 seed Keegan Smith, 6-2, 7-6 (4), in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Smith is ranked No. 194 in the world.

Dietrich will face No. 226 Henry Searle in the quarterfinals.

Dietrich came into the tournament ranked No. 409 in the world. He moved up to No. 385 in the live rankings after his victory over Smith.

This is his fourth time advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal. His best finish has been a run to the semifinals at the Zug ATP Challenger 125.