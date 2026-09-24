Virginia Opens 2026-27 Season at CSL Match on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men's and women's swimming teams will open the 2026-27 season on Friday (Sept. 25) by competing in the College Swimming League (CSL) Match #2 in Westmont, Ill.

The match, featuring Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and NC State, streams live on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET. The matches will be available internationally through DAZN.

Virginia is one of 12 teams competing in the inaugural season of the CSL. The CSL begins competition on Thursday, Sept. 24, with Match #1 that features Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Louisville.

The College Swimming League is a new league looking to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. The inaugural season features a six-match regular season and a two-match postseason in a four-team format, with each participating institution competing in two regular-season matches with 14 men and 14 women per team. The team score will reflect the combined results of the men's and women's races.

CSL matches count toward NCAA Championship time qualifications, and the meets themselves count toward NCAA dual-meet requirements.

CLICK HERE for a detailed breakdown of the meet format and scoring.

The Cavaliers will play their second and final CSL regular-season match on October 9. The top three teams in the regular-season standings will automatically advance to the championship match (Nov. 6), while teams 4-7 will compete in a wild card match (Nov. 5).

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