Former Cavaliers Jódar, Nakashima Competing at the Laver Cup

LONDON – Two former Virginia men's tennis players will be competing at the 2026 Laver Cup Sept. 25-27 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Laver Cup is a men's indoor hard court tennis tournament held annually since 2017 that pits six top players from Europe against six from the rest of the world.

American Brandon Nakashima '19 will compete for Team World, and Spaniard Rafael Jódar '25 will play for Team Europe.

Nakashima and Jódar are the first Cavaliers selected to compete at the prestigious tournament. Jódar is currently ranked No. 14 in the world. Nakashima is No. 16.

Both have been named to the Day 1 lineup, with Nakashima slated to play No. 15 Jakub Mensik. Jódar will take on No. 21 Alexander Bublik.

Matches will air on the Tennis Channel.