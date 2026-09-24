Feifs Putting His Stamp on Cavalier Defense

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After 16 years overseeing the men’s lacrosse program at Lehigh University, Kevin Cassese left in 2023 to become the associate head coach at the University of Virginia.

Three years later, Chris Feifs made a similar career move. In June, he left the University of Vermont, where he’d led the program for 10 years, to help Cassese start a new chapter for UVA. Cassese took over as the Cavaliers’ head coach in May, and Feifs is his associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

“When you're at any program or any organization for 10 years, you kind of get stuck in your ways, and I feel like I need to grow,” Feifs said recently at the Harrison Family Olympic Sports Center. “I'm still a young head coach, or I was a young head coach, and I want to grow as a leader, grow as a head coach. Not only can I learn a lot from Kevin, who had a very similar path—he did 16 years, I did 10 years—but we had a lot of the same struggles. I see how he navigated back to this level, and throughout our interview process he was very transparent about how helpful this has been to him.”

The world of Division I men’s lacrosse is a small one in which it sometimes seems as if everyone knows everyone else. Cassese and Feifs, however, had not interacted much before this year, though Feifs, who grew up in Durham, N.C., remembers watching Cassese star for the hometown Duke Blue Devils.

“He was a hell of a player,” Feifs said. “He played the same position I did. I faced off and played offense, and he was a true two-way, tough middie, and I really looked up to him. We didn't really cross paths [as head coaches], but I had emailed him about scheduling games, and he tried to hire one of my assistants at one point. It was really just a one-degree-of-separation type of thing.”

Before taking the head job at Vermont, Feifs served as defensive coordinator and faceoff coach at North Carolina for seven seasons. Cassese’s Lehigh teams faced the Tar Heels several times during that span.

“As an offensive-minded head coach and offensive coordinator, I coached directly against Chris when he coached those defenses at North Carolina,” Cassese said, “and I always had a level of respect when I was preparing for those teams and watching them play. They were just so disciplined, organized and tough. I've always had respect for him.

“I wouldn't say that we were in each other's closest networks when it comes to coaching circles. I think it was more just the respect that I had for him and then also the connections that we had with each other, mutual friends.”



One of those friends is Bryant head coach Brad Ross, who ended up being a matchmaker of sorts. Ross starred at Duke when Cassese was an assistant there, and he knew Feifs from Bryant’s annual clashes with Vermont.

As Cassese was putting together his staff at UVA, he recalled, Ross reached out to him “and said, ‘Chris might be worth a call here.’ It wasn't really on the radar, just because Chris was having so much success at Vermont, and typically those things won't pop up on the radar. It was a very similar situation to when I left Lehigh to come here. Brad actually said that on the phone. He was like, ‘Chris is having a lot of the same feelings that you had at Lehigh, and he's just kind of intrigued. He played in the ACC, coached in the ACC. He may be interested in coming back to it.’ And then the rest is history.”

Feifs, an offensive midfielder, lettered four times at the University of Maryland, which was then a member of the ACC. He was first player from the state of North Carolina to receive a lacrosse scholarship from the Terrapins.

The opportunity to return to the ACC appealed to him, Feifs said. Family was another factor. He and his wife, Katy, have a young son, Stone, and Feifs’ parents still live in Durham. Traveling to Vermont was challenging logistically for them, Feifs said, and so “it was really hard over the past decade for me to see them very often. So the main impetus for me was an opportunity to coach at the highest level, but also to be close to my parents, where they can be a part of my life again.”

As a player at Maryland, Feifs went 3-5 against UVA, whose head coach then was Dom Starsia, and he’s well aware of the Wahoos’ storied tradition in men’s lacrosse.

“I've always looked at them as a pinnacle type of program,” Feifs said. “So when Virginia comes calling, you answer, you consider.” Moreover, he said, “I knew what type of a person Kevin is and his résumé.”